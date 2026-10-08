Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: McDonald's, monopoly

MONOPOLY is Back as the Hit Game Returns to McDonald's Restaurants

McDonald's is bringing back a popular game as Monopoly returns for 2026 with new prizes, rewards, and app fun

Article Summary McDonald’s MONOPOLY is back for 2026, with the limited-time game launching October 6 at participating restaurants.

McDonald’s fans can peel game pieces on select menu items and scan them in the app for instant wins and rewards.

Top McDonald’s MONOPOLY prizes include $1 million, a 2027 Jeep Cherokee, trips, gift cards, and free food.

No purchase is necessary to enter, and full McDonald’s MONOPOLY rules, prizes, and gameplay details are at PlayAtMcD.com.

McDonald's is bringing back its popular MONOPOLY Game for 2026, giving fans another chance to win everything from free food to major cash prizes. The promotion officially began on October 6 and runs for a limited time. This year's game keeps the familiar peel-and-play format, with eligible game pieces available on participating McDonald's menu items. Players can peel their pieces and scan them using the McDonald's App to see if they've won. Prizes this time will include a $1 million cash prize, a 2027 Jeep Cherokee, $100,000 cash, trips, gift cards, McDonald's for a year, and much more. Just like in previous years, fans can collect property pieces to complete sets and acquire some of the larger prizes.

The following food items will have the Monopoly game-pieces:

Hash Browns

Egg McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Egg Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

10-Piece Chicken McNuggets

McCrispy Strips

Large Fries

Large soft drinks

Large McCafé beverages

Large iced coffee and other large cold drinks, including iced tea and lemonade

McDonald's will also have Instant Win game pieces that can award free McDonald's food and Rewards points. Find a Chance Card Game to help with additional prizes, including merchandise, collectibles, subscriptions, and even gift cards! Players can participate right now through the McDonald's App, and no purchase is necessary to enter. Fans can find the complete rules, prize information, and details on how to play at PlayAtMcD.com. The 2026 MONOPOLY Game is available for a limited time while supplies last, so eat up!

Get Ready to Play as MONOPOLY Returns to McDonald's

"This October, get ready to sit back, relax, and peel! MONOPOLY®* at McDonald's is coming back for year two starting Oct. 6 for a limited time, and it's easier than ever to play. This year's gameplay hits different with all physical peels, letting fans immerse themselves in the classic thrill of the peel, and a stacked prize list – from bucket list travel experiences like a Carnival Cruise Vacation or a trip to an iconic global McDonald's destination, to life-changing wins like a $50,000 College Debt Paydown and the $1 million cash prize. To play, simply order select MONOPOLY-eligible menu items, peel the physical peel, then scan on the McDonald's App to redeem. Every peel is a chance to win!"

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