Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, playmates

Mordecai Joins Playmates 6" Dungeon Crawler Carl Figure Collection

Playmates is bringing the hit book series Dungeon Crawler Carl to life with new action-figure collectibles for the franchise.

Article Summary Playmates expands its Dungeon Crawler Carl figure line with Mordecai, joining Carl, Princess Donut, and Prepotente.

The 6-inch Dungeon Crawler Carl Mordecai figure features full articulation, swappable parts, and booze-themed gear.

GameStop has the Dungeon Crawler Carl Collectible Crawlers Mordecai figure up for preorder now at $29.99.

Wave one of Playmates’ Dungeon Crawler Carl figures is set for October 2026, with more Crawlers and Blind Boxes ahead.

The world of Dungeon Crawler Carl is coming to life as Playmates brings this hit book to action figure form. Carl and Princess Donut are already joining the lineup, with Prepotente also entering the collection. However, the fun does not end there, as Crawler Mordecai helps round out the first group of characters. This foul-mouthed and highly experienced dungeon guide is here to try and help you through the increasingly dangerous World Dungeon. Mordecai gets a fully articulated six-inch-scale figure that captures his unique devilish look and personality from the series.

Playmates has also included a nice set of character-specific gear to help bring Mordecai's dungeon adventures to life, like plenty of alcohol, swappable parts, and vomit. The Dungeon Crawler Carl Collectible Crawlers Mordecai six-inch action figure gets a $29.99 price tag, with GameStop currently offering the figure for preorder. The first wave is scheduled for an October 2026 release, giving collectors another opportunity to bring one of the dungeon's most knowledgeable guides home soon. Be on the lookout for more Crawlers, also coming soon from Playmates, and be sure to keep your eyes out for Playmates Dungeon Crawler Carl Blind Boxes!

Dungeon Crawler Carl Collectible Crawlers Mordecai

"Reserve your rat familiar. Playmates Toys' Dungeon Crawler World Earth Collectible Crawlers line is headed to wide retail this fall, and Mordecai – Carl's reluctant, foul-mouthed game guide — is up for pre-order now, shipping this October. Built for posing and play, this fully articulated 6-inch figure features interchangeable hands and a swappable head, plus accessories pulled straight from Matt Dinniman's series."

"Lock in your copy now to guarantee your spot in line — pre-order quantities are never a sure thing on a line this hyped. Whether you're building out your Carl and Princess Donut display or starting your Dungeon Crawler World collection from scratch, Mordecai is an essential add for any crawler's crew.

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