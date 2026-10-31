Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat Klassic Jax vs Kung Lao Figure 2-Pack Coming Soon

McFarlane Toys expands its Mortal Kombat Klassic lineup with a new Deluxe 2-Pack: a 7-inch Jax vs. Kung Lao figure set.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands Mortal Kombat Klassic with a Deluxe 2-Pack featuring Jax vs. Kung Lao in 7-inch scale.

Mortal Kombat II-inspired variants give Jax and Kung Lao updated looks beyond their earlier McFarlane single releases.

Jax includes an alternate head, extra hands, and impact effects, while Kung Lao packs his hat, effects, and rabbit.

GameStop preorders are live for the Mortal Kombat Klassic Jax vs. Kung Lao set at $59.99, shipping in December 2026.

The fight for Earthrealm is heating up once again as McFarlane Toys expands its Mortal Kombat Klassic lineup with a new Deluxe 2-Pack. Two fan-favorite warriors are together in this 7-inch figure set as Jax vs. Kung Lao! Jax, aka Major Jackson Briggs, is a Special Forces soldier known for his incredible strength and powerful ground attacks. The skilled Shaolin monk and member of the White Lotus Society, Kung Lao brings his razor-edged hat and lightning-fast martial arts skills to the tournament. Both legendary fighters from his game Mortal Kombat II arrive, and now they battle off-screen with additional accessories.

Unlike their single-issue figures from McFarlane, both fighters will have different outfits to expand your Mortal Kombat roster. Jax comes with an alternate head, two extra hands, and a set of power effects. Kung Lao, on the other hand, gets his removable hat, an alternate head, two extra hands, a power effect, and even a friendship rabbit! McFarlane Toys has also included a themed video game-inspired backdrop and two flight stands to bring the fight to life. Pre-orders are already live for $59.99, with an estimated shipping date of December 2026.

"JAX – His real name is Maj. Jackson Briggs, leader of a top U.S. Special Forces unit. After receiving a distress signal from Lt. Sonya Blade, Jax embarks on a rescue mission. One that leads him into a ghastly world where he believes that Sonya is still alive."

"KUNG LAO – A former Shaolin Monk and member of The White Lotus society. He is the last descendent of The Great Kung Lao who was defeated by Goro 500 years ago. Realizing the danger of the outworld menace he joins Liu Kang in entering Shapo Kahn's contest."

Deluxe 2-pack includes TONS of accessories:

JAX: 1 swoop effect, 1 extra head, 2 extra hands, 1 ground smash effect.

KUNG LAO: removable hat, 1 friendship rabbit, 1 extra head, 1 swoop effect, 2 extra hands.

Also includes 2 flight stands, fighting base with reversable backdrop.

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