Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Mr. Freeze Returns as Deluxe Theatrical DC Multiverse Figure

McFarlane Toys is bringing back one of its most popular DC Multiverse releases with the return of the live-action Mr. Freeze.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys re-releases Mr. Freeze from Batman & Robin as a Deluxe Theatrical DC Multiverse figure.

The former Build-A-Figure is now sold solo in GameStop-exclusive Gold Label packaging for Mr. Freeze collectors.

Mr. Freeze includes his cryo-suit, signature helmet, freeze gun, ice effect, base, and art card.

GameStop pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with the DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze set for October 2026 release.

A few years ago, McFarlane Toys unveiled a brand-new wave of DC Multiverse figures inspired by Batman & Robin. The lineup included George Clooney's Batman, Batgirl, Robin, and Poison Ivy. The wave also featured Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze as a Build-A-Figure, requiring fans to purchase all four figures to complete him. With the DC Multiverse line now nearing its end, McFarlane Toys has officially re-released Mr. Freeze as a Deluxe Theatrical DC Multiverse figure. Arriving as a GameStop exclusive, the former Build-A-Figure is finally available on its own in dedicated Gold Label packaging.

Mr. Freeze includes all of the same impressive details as the original release, including his sleek cryo-suit, signature helmet, freeze gun, and some extra frosty accessory. If you missed the original Batman & Robin wave, this is the perfect opportunity to add Victor Fries to your collection without hunting down the entire set. Fans can find the Deluxe Theatrical Mr. Freeze up for pre-order on GameStop right now for $34.99 with an expected October 2026 release date.

DC Theatrical Deluxe Mr. Freeze (Batman and Robin) Gold Label

"THE DARK KNIGHT™ battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE™, venomous POISON IVY™ and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE™. BATMAN™ finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN™, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR. FREEZE™ threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY™, the DYNAMIC DUO, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL™, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes freeze ray with ice effect and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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