Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering, masters of the universe, newlitg
M:TG Does MOTU in The Daily LITG 25th August 2026
M:TG Does MOTU was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
Article Summary
- Magic: The Gathering x MOTU tops Bleeding Cool, as the Masters of the Universe Secret Lair leads yesterday’s chart.
- The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from MOTU and Jim Lee to Lanterns and Static.
- Additional highlights include comics industry news, November solicits, creator spotlights, and notable obituaries.
- LITG also looks back at the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays.
M:TG Does MOTU was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email below. And maybe you just have.
M:TG Does MOTU and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Magic: The Gathering Unveils Masters of the Universe Secret Lair Drop
- Kiki and The Other Witch Announced For a February 2027 Release
- Total War: Warhammer III Announces Lords of the End Times DLC
- Jim Lee Draws Batman Villain Winner's Design For Detective Comics
- Soundwave Gets Animated with Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link
- Why Doesn't Anyone Recognise Static In The DC Universe Now?
- Lanterns Premiere: Grant Morrison Has Some Thoughts (And So Do We)
- Disney's Robin Hood By Nate Cosby, Greg Weisman &; Rana From Dynamite
- McCormick Has Created An Official Line of Harry Potter Spices
- The Flash #36 Preview: Wally's Field Trip to Metropolis
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Burn This Comic! Retirement Plan #1 In Bad Idea November 2026 Solicits
- Inanna And 1001 Saves The World in Vault November 2026 Full Solicits
- Roger McKenzie, Daredevil Writer, Dies Aged 75
- Dave Lanphear, Comic Book Letterer, Dies, Aged 58
- A First Look Inside Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Out in November
- HBO Lanterns On DC Comics Green Lantern/Justice League Variant Covers
- Kevin Smith In Comics! The Magazine – Will He Talk Star Wars/Marvel?
- Pornsak Pichetshote Spins Lone Gunman Out Of Exquisite Corpses
- Jim Lee Draws Breaking Bad Villain in The Daily LITG 24th August 2026
LITG One Year Ago… Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber
- Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber
- James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU
- Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham… And Trevor Slattery
- XSpoilers: The Return Of Long Forgotten Phoenixes This Week
- Dark Horse's December 2025 Full Solicits – Miss Truesdale & Bad Batch
- IDW's Full Solicits For November – And December – 2025, With TMNT #13
- XSpoilers: Yet Another Age Of Apocalypse 30th Anniversary In X-Men #21
- Wardlow Returns at Forbidden Door, Literally Stabbing WWE in the Back
- Billy Bat: Urusawa's Postmodern Comics Masterpiece Coming Next June
- Mortal Thor #1 Preview: Hammer Time in a Godless World
- Beatrice & Animan Launch in Yen Press' December 2025 Full Solicits
- Wonder Man #1 from Marvel in The Daily LITG, 24th of August, 2025
LITG two years ago, No More American Horror Story
- No More American Horror Story, American Horror Stories for 2024?
- Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Image for Witchblade
- James Gunn Has No Jurisdiction Over DC Comics or Absolute Batman Logo
- Rob Liefeld Quits Marvel Entirely After Finishing This Deadpool Comic
- Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
- All the Differences Between Wolverine: Revenge #1 & Red Band Version
- Doctor Who: With Season 3 Uncertain, Ncuti Gatwa Is Going "Wilde"
- Raid On Greymalkin & Avengers Vs X-Men- Marvel December 2024 Solicits
- Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk Statue
- DC Cancels Orders for Batman: The Barbarian #1 & Gargoyle Of Gotham #3
- Elena Salcedo, Top Cow VP, Has Died. Those Who Knew Her, Pay Tribute
- Now DC Comics Does QR Codes For DC All-In And Absolute
- Neil Gaiman Writes Lemmy From Motörhead in Z2 November 2024 Solicits
- The Moon Is Following Daniel Warren Johnson, Quits Transformers At #24
- Wolverine Revenge Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Tony Hawk in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian November 2024 Solicits
- Archie Is… Mr Justice in Archie Comics November 2024 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld Swearing Off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 24th August, 2024
LITG three years ago, The X-Men
- Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected
- Spider-Man Would Like to Remind You All That The Punisher is a Villain
- Warrior Star Andrew Koji Has "Gut Feeling" About Season 4 & More
- So This Is How Spider-Man Becomes Evil & The Black Costume Goblin?
- From Sevalith To New York In Today's Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S.
- Adult Swim: Don't Debut New Rick and Morty Voices Until Season 7 Start
- A Deleted CBR Post Indicates Serious Internal Tensions
- Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set
- Primal Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
- Marvel Comics Keeps Destroying The Statue Of Liberty Again And Again
- Stephen Weiner's Analysis Of Jeff Smith's Bone, Back In Print
- Kev F Sutherland Asks British Kids What Comics They Actually Read
- Costume Displays From Rebel Moon For All You Zack Snyder Cosplayers
- A Selfie With Zack Snyder in The Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2023
- Immersive Batman Experience Comes To London For Batman Day
LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman Is God, Again
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
- The Boys: Antony Starr Honors S04 Filming Start with Nod to The Past
- I Am Groot: James Gunn Clarifies Baby Groot/OG Groot Confusion
- Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Legacy Figure with Pale Rider
- HBO Max Cuts Batman: Caped Crusader, Looney Tunes Movies & More
- Who Manipulates The Great Darkness In Dark Crisis (Legion Spoilers)
- Second Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Gets Her Own Series, Photon
- Tonight Is Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
- New Powers For Superman & Old Crisis For Booster Gold
- Marvel's New X-Men Crossover Sins Of Sinister Throws Him In The Pit?
- Notorious Harry Tracy Brings Prize Comics to a Grisly End, at Auction
- Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To
- Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits
- The Forgotten Prize Comics Crossover Saga: Superheroes vs Frankenstein
- Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction
- The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live
- Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions
- Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans
- When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
- Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class
- The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits
- Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months' Time
- The Long Wait For Sandman #12 In The Daily LITG 22nd August 2022
LITG five years ago, Magic's Secret Lair
- Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
- Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
- The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
- Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
- Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
- When Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Tried to Kill Superman, Up for Auction
- CinemaCon: The Big Screen is Back & Sony Presentation Liveblog
- Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
- What If…? Releases E03 Nick Fury & Black Widow Character Key Art
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker Hits Weta Workshop
- Top 200 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered Through Diamond in July 2021
- The Heroes Return and Toro was a Foo Fighter: Young Men #24 at Auction
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Vol 1 in Viz November 2021 Solicits
- Kodansha Launches Rent A (Really Shy) Girlfriend in November Solicits
- Tokyopop Launches Assassin's Creed Dynasty in November 2021 Solicits
- Now Z2 Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution Too
- Michael Turner's Fathom Returns From Aspen as Fathom: Core
- The Sound Of Her Ka-Chings – First Death In Sandman #8 9.6 At Auction
- Moon Knight #8 Sienkiewicz CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Uncivilized Comics To Publish John Grund's West #1 in November
- Tom King Confirms Rorschach Needs To Wear His Mask
- Atheneum To Publish Kay Davault's Webcomic, Oddity Woods, in Print
- Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair- The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2021
LITG six years ago, Charmed, Walking Dead and Magic
- Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- The Flash "Crisis" Crossover Start of Carefully Crafted DC Multiverse
- Vote Charmander: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 2
- Olivier Coipel Joins John Ridley Introducing a Black Batman to DC
- DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
- Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
- New Transformers Generation Selects G2 Revealed by Hasbro
- Robert Pattinson's Batman Boosts Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego on eBay
- Justice League #53 Reveals New DC Comics-Approved Swear Word
- Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
- Milestone Returns #0 Previews In Three Weeks From DC Fandome For Free
- Batman #97 Top Of Every Chart – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
LITG seven years ago, the Rickoning was upon us…
- Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
- Ash Williams Was Supposed To Be In The "Mortal Kombat 11" DLC
- Joker Xenomorph Becomes NECA's NYCC 2019 Exclusive [PREVIEW]
- With Great Power Must Come Great Arrogance and Greed – Why the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man Deal Fell Apart
- Ms. Marvel and Ironheart to Be Changed Forever in November
- Cheetah Rumbles in the Jungle with New Tweeterhead Statue [PREVIEW]
- Will Donny Cates Be The New Writer on Thor?
- Disney+: "Mandalorian," Marvel & More [Bleeding Cool's D23 Live-Blog]
- TMNT Hits #100, Picard Gets a Prelude and Glow Fights Babyface in IDW's November 2019 Solicitations
- The Justice/Doom War Begins and the League is Already Dead in This EXCLUSIVE Justice League #30 Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.
- DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel
- Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,
- Jim Scancarelli, cartoonist on Gasoline Alley.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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