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M:TG Does MOTU in The Daily LITG 25th August 2026

M:TG Does MOTU was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

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Article Summary

  • Magic: The Gathering x MOTU tops Bleeding Cool, as the Masters of the Universe Secret Lair leads yesterday’s chart.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from MOTU and Jim Lee to Lanterns and Static.
  • Additional highlights include comics industry news, November solicits, creator spotlights, and notable obituaries.
  • LITG also looks back at the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays.

M:TG Does MOTU was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email below. And maybe you just have.

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Masters of the Universe Secret Lair Drop
Credit: Wizards of the Coast

M:TG Does MOTU and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Magic: The Gathering Unveils Masters of the Universe Secret Lair Drop
  2. Kiki and The Other Witch Announced For a February 2027 Release
  3. Total War: Warhammer III Announces Lords of the End Times DLC
  4. Jim Lee Draws Batman Villain Winner's Design For Detective Comics
  5. Soundwave Gets Animated with Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link
  6. Why Doesn't Anyone Recognise Static In The DC Universe Now?
  7. Lanterns Premiere: Grant Morrison Has Some Thoughts (And So Do We)
  8. Disney's Robin Hood By Nate Cosby, Greg Weisman &; Rana From Dynamite
  9. McCormick Has Created An Official Line of Harry Potter Spices
  10. The Flash #36 Preview: Wally's Field Trip to Metropolis

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber

Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber

  1. Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber
  2. James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU
  3. Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham… And Trevor Slattery
  4. XSpoilers: The Return Of Long Forgotten Phoenixes This Week
  5. Dark Horse's December 2025 Full Solicits – Miss Truesdale & Bad Batch
  6. IDW's Full Solicits For November – And December – 2025, With TMNT #13
  7. XSpoilers: Yet Another Age Of Apocalypse 30th Anniversary In X-Men #21
  8. Wardlow Returns at Forbidden Door, Literally Stabbing WWE in the Back
  9. Billy Bat: Urusawa's Postmodern Comics Masterpiece Coming Next June
  10. Mortal Thor #1 Preview: Hammer Time in a Godless World
  11. Beatrice & Animan Launch in Yen Press' December 2025 Full Solicits
  12. Wonder Man #1 from Marvel in The Daily LITG, 24th of August, 2025

LITG two years ago, No More American Horror Story

American Horror Story
Image: FX Networks Screencap
  1. No More American Horror Story, American Horror Stories for 2024?
  2. Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Image for Witchblade
  3. James Gunn Has No Jurisdiction Over DC Comics or Absolute Batman Logo
  4. Rob Liefeld Quits Marvel Entirely After Finishing This Deadpool Comic
  5. Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
  6. All the Differences Between Wolverine: Revenge #1 & Red Band Version
  7. Doctor Who: With Season 3 Uncertain, Ncuti Gatwa Is Going "Wilde"
  8. Raid On Greymalkin & Avengers Vs X-Men- Marvel December 2024 Solicits
  9. Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk Statue
  10. DC Cancels Orders for Batman: The Barbarian #1 & Gargoyle Of Gotham #3
  11. Elena Salcedo, Top Cow VP, Has Died. Those Who Knew Her, Pay Tribute
  12. Now DC Comics Does QR Codes For DC All-In And Absolute
  13. Neil Gaiman Writes Lemmy From Motörhead in Z2 November 2024 Solicits
  14. The Moon Is Following Daniel Warren Johnson, Quits Transformers At #24
  15. Wolverine Revenge Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  16. Tony Hawk in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian November 2024 Solicits
  17. Archie Is… Mr Justice in Archie Comics November 2024 Solicits
  18. Rob Liefeld Swearing Off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 24th August, 2024

LITG three years ago, The X-Men

Auto Draft

  1. Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)
  2. Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected
  3. Spider-Man Would Like to Remind You All That The Punisher is a Villain
  4. Warrior Star Andrew Koji Has "Gut Feeling" About Season 4 & More
  5. So This Is How Spider-Man Becomes Evil & The Black Costume Goblin?
  6. From Sevalith To New York In Today's Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S.
  7. Adult Swim: Don't Debut New Rick and Morty Voices Until Season 7 Start
  8. A Deleted CBR Post Indicates Serious Internal Tensions
  9. Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set
  10. Primal Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
  11. Marvel Comics Keeps Destroying The Statue Of Liberty Again And Again
  12. Stephen Weiner's Analysis Of Jeff Smith's Bone, Back In Print
  13. Kev F Sutherland Asks British Kids What Comics They Actually Read
  14. Costume Displays From Rebel Moon For All You Zack Snyder Cosplayers
  15. A Selfie With Zack Snyder in The Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2023
  16. Immersive Batman Experience Comes To London For Batman Day

LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman Is God, Again

Neil Gaiman On Forbidden Planet Becoming His Haunt
Neil Gaiman on Forbidden Planet YouTube
  1. Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
  2. Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
  3. The Boys: Antony Starr Honors S04 Filming Start with Nod to The Past
  4. I Am Groot: James Gunn Clarifies Baby Groot/OG Groot Confusion
  5. Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Legacy Figure with Pale Rider
  6. HBO Max Cuts Batman: Caped Crusader, Looney Tunes Movies & More
  7. Who Manipulates The Great Darkness In Dark Crisis (Legion Spoilers)
  8. Second Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Gets Her Own Series, Photon
  9. Tonight Is Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
  10. New Powers For Superman & Old Crisis For Booster Gold
  11. Marvel's New X-Men Crossover Sins Of Sinister Throws Him In The Pit?
  12. Notorious Harry Tracy Brings Prize Comics to a Grisly End, at Auction
  13. Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To
  14. Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits
  15. The Forgotten Prize Comics Crossover Saga: Superheroes vs Frankenstein
  16. Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction
  17. The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live
  18. Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions
  19. Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans
  20. When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
  21. Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class
  22. The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Solicits
  23. Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits
  24. Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months' Time
  25. The Long Wait For Sandman #12 In The Daily LITG 22nd August 2022

LITG five years ago, Magic's Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
LITG: The art for Chain Lightning.
  1. Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
  2. Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
  3. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
  4. Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
  5. Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
  6. When Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Tried to Kill Superman, Up for Auction
  7. CinemaCon: The Big Screen is Back & Sony Presentation Liveblog
  8. Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
  9. What If…? Releases E03 Nick Fury & Black Widow Character Key Art
  10. Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker Hits Weta Workshop
  11. Top 200 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered Through Diamond in July 2021
  12. The Heroes Return and Toro was a Foo Fighter: Young Men #24 at Auction
  13. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Vol 1 in Viz November 2021 Solicits
  14. Kodansha Launches Rent A (Really Shy) Girlfriend in November Solicits
  15. Tokyopop Launches Assassin's Creed Dynasty in November 2021 Solicits
  16. Now Z2 Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution Too
  17. Michael Turner's Fathom Returns From Aspen as Fathom: Core
  18. The Sound Of Her Ka-Chings – First Death In Sandman #8 9.6 At Auction
  19. Moon Knight #8 Sienkiewicz CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  20. Uncivilized Comics To Publish John Grund's West #1 in November
  21. Tom King Confirms Rorschach Needs To Wear His Mask
  22. Atheneum To Publish Kay Davault's Webcomic, Oddity Woods, in Print
  23. Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair- The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2021

LITG six years ago, Charmed, Walking Dead and Magic

  1. Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
  2. The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
  3. Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
  4. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
  5. The Flash "Crisis" Crossover Start of Carefully Crafted DC Multiverse
  6. Vote Charmander: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 2
  7. Olivier Coipel Joins John Ridley Introducing a Black Batman to DC
  8. DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
  9. Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
  10. New Transformers Generation Selects G2 Revealed by Hasbro
  11. Robert Pattinson's Batman Boosts Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego on eBay
  12. Justice League #53 Reveals New DC Comics-Approved Swear Word
  13. Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
  14. Milestone Returns #0 Previews In Three Weeks From DC Fandome For Free
  15. Batman #97 Top Of Every Chart – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

LITG seven years ago, the Rickoning was upon us…

  1. Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
  2. Ash Williams Was Supposed To Be In The "Mortal Kombat 11" DLC
  3. Joker Xenomorph Becomes NECA's NYCC 2019 Exclusive [PREVIEW]
  4. With Great Power Must Come Great Arrogance and Greed – Why the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man Deal Fell Apart
  5. Ms. Marvel and Ironheart to Be Changed Forever in November
  6. Cheetah Rumbles in the Jungle with New Tweeterhead Statue [PREVIEW]
  7. Will Donny Cates Be The New Writer on Thor?
  8. Disney+: "Mandalorian," Marvel & More [Bleeding Cool's D23 Live-Blog]
  9. TMNT Hits #100, Picard Gets a Prelude and Glow Fights Babyface in IDW's November 2019 Solicitations
  10. The Justice/Doom War Begins and the League is Already Dead in This EXCLUSIVE Justice League #30 Preview

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.
  • DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel
  • Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,
  • Jim Scancarelli, cartoonist on Gasoline Alley.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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