Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering, masters of the universe, newlitg

M:TG Does MOTU in The Daily LITG 25th August 2026

M:TG Does MOTU was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering x MOTU tops Bleeding Cool, as the Masters of the Universe Secret Lair leads yesterday’s chart.

The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s 10 biggest stories, from MOTU and Jim Lee to Lanterns and Static.

Additional highlights include comics industry news, November solicits, creator spotlights, and notable obituaries.

LITG also looks back at the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays.

M:TG Does MOTU was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email below. And maybe you just have.

M:TG Does MOTU and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber

LITG two years ago, No More American Horror Story

LITG three years ago, The X-Men

LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman Is God, Again

LITG five years ago, Magic's Secret Lair

LITG six years ago, Charmed, Walking Dead and Magic

LITG seven years ago, the Rickoning was upon us…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi .

. DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel

Terry Pavlet , of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,

, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation, Jim Scancarelli, cartoonist on Gasoline Alley.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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