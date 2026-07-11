Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Munchlax is Ready for a Snack as LEGO Debuts A New Pokémon Set

It is time to Build Them All, as LEGO is back with a new assortment of Pokémon-themed sets including the always-hungry Munchlax

Article Summary LEGO expands its Pokémon lineup with a new brick-built Munchlax display set, bringing the snack-loving fan favorite to life.

Pokémon LEGO Munchlax (72150) includes 757 pieces and builds a detailed figure that stands over 7 inches tall.

The LEGO Pokémon set features movable arms and legs, a rotating head, and a tree stump base with apple snacks.

Pre-orders for LEGO Pokémon Munchlax are live now for $69.99, with the collectible set scheduled to ship August 1, 2026.

A new assortment of Pokémon-themed sets is arriving from LEGO, bringing more beloved creatures from the iconic video game franchise into brick-built form. After introducing interactive experiences through its Smart Play lineup, LEGO is now returning to traditional construction sets with a collection of display models featuring some of Pokémon's most recognizable characters. Next up is Munchlax, the adorable pre-evolution of Snorlax, as the hungry Pokémon gets its own brand-new 757-piece LEGO set. Once completed, LEGO Pokémon Munchlax (72150) stands over 7 inches tall and recreates the fan-favorite character in impressive brick-built detail.

The set features a fully constructed Munchlax figure with movable arms and legs, along with a rotating head that allows collectors to position the Pokémon in a variety of display poses. Munchlax is also displayed on a buildable tree stump scene, complete with an apple and two apple cores, perfectly capturing the Pokémon's famous love of snacks. Packed with charming details and a fun display-focused design, this latest LEGO Pokémon release is sure to be a standout addition for fans of both LEGO and the Pokémon franchise. Pre-orders are already available through the LEGO Store for $69.99, with LEGO Pokémon Munchlax (72150) scheduled to ship on August 1, 2026.

Pokémon LEGO Munchlax

"Ignite your Pokémon passion as you relive Trainer adventures with the Munchlax (72150) display model kit. This collectible building set offers adult gamers and fans a rewarding challenge as they create an adorable and authentically detailed figurethat makes impressive room decor for a shelf in your home or office."

"The food-loving Munchlax model features a round, teal-blue body, cream spot on its chest and wide mouth that's always ready for a snack. With movable arms and legs, plus a rotatable h ead, the figure can be positioned and posed in endless creative ways. Find the Munchlax enjoying one of its favorite things: snacks! The figure sits on a tree stump with an apple and 2 apple cores. Treat adult fans of Pokémon to this birthday, holiday or any day gift idea. This set contains 757 pieces."

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