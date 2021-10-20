My Little Pony and Hatsune Miku Crossover Arrives with Kotobukiya

Hatsune Miku is back and is ready to take to the stage with her brand new companion as Kotobukiya has revealed their newest Bishoujo statue. For those unaware, Hatsune Miku is a Japanese Vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media and is depicted as a 16-year-old girl with some iconic long colored twintails. This "singer" plays the role of a virtual idol and has even performed at a couple of live concerts over the years with the use of an animated projection. Kotbukiya has announced a partnership with My Little Pony and Miku with a creative and collaborative collectible statue. Standing roughly 8.5" tall, this statue showcases the singer and her My Little Pony counterpart, showing her unique ponytails with blue and purple design. Priced at $139.99, the My Little Pony and Hatsune Mika collaborative Bishoujo statue from Kotobukiya pre-orders can be found here.

"The dream collaboration between My Little Pony and Hatsune Miku is coming to life through the Bishoujo series! It's the second time Shunya Yamashita is designing Hatsune Miku for Kotobukiya, and this time it's an adorable and fun design that looks as if she is singing together with the "Miku Pony," created just for this collaboration! Hatsune Miku's signature blue-green twintails are made of clear material and painted with a color gradation to look light and soft. Be sure to also take note of the different textures painted on her costume! The Miku Pony is designed trotting along musical scores. A fashionable and pop design only made possible with this special collaboration! Other statues not included.

Product Features

8.46 inches (21.5cm)

1/7 Scale

Made of PVC and ABS

Designed by Shunya Yamashita

Collaboration with My Little Pony and Hatsune Miku

Accompanied by a figure of "Miku Pony"