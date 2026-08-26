Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Mysterio is Back as Hasbro Reissues Marvel Legends Spider-Man Figure

Second time is the charm as Hasbro is reissuing some popular Spider-Man Marvel Legends including the return of Mysterio

Article Summary Hasbro is reissuing the Marvel Legends Mysterio figure, giving Spider-Man fans another shot at this popular release.

This classic comic-inspired Mysterio brings Quentin Beck’s iconic Marvel look back in retro Spider-Man packaging.

The Marvel Legends Mysterio includes two hypnotic smoke effects, premium articulation, and display-ready deco.

Marvel Legends Mysterio pre-orders are live now for $27.99 at online retailers, making this reissue easy to secure.

As years go on, certain Marvel Legends retailer exclusives become available to be re-released, and Hasbro is always sure to cash in on them. Spider-Man fans can now get ready to bring a popular and iconic Spidey villain back home, as the previous fan-channel-exclusive Mysterio is back. This impressive Marvel Legends figure features a classic Marvel Comics-inspired look for Quentin Beck in all of his glory. Mysterio first made his appearance in Marvel Comics back in 1964 with The Amazing Spider-Man #13.

This figure has always been an impressive release, but the recent Spider-Man: The Animated Series Walmart-exclusive Mysterio might have outshone this one. However, fans who need a more classic comic-book appearance of this illusionist have a second chance, as Hasbro has announced a reissue. Mysterio will feature two smoke effects that can be attached to his feet and will come in retro-inspired Spider-Man packaging. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99, and fans can find him at a variety of online retailers right now.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Mysterio, Marvel Comics

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Mysterio figure. Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, this collectible 6-inch scale figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Reimagine comic-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Collectible Marvel's Mysterio figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics.

Comes with a character-inspired set of hypnotic mist power effects for dynamic poses on your shelf.

Premium comics-inspired design and deco make this a great addition to your Marvel collection.

Retro-style blister card with comic character art celebrating the vintage Spider-Man toy line.

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