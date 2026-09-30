Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, kpop demon hunters

Mystery K-Pop Demon Hunters "Your Idol" Saja Boys Funko Pops Debut

A new K-Pop Demon Hunters Pop! Mystery Box is on the way from Funko; collectors can get one of six main figures, with chase variants including a Mystery Chase and a possible 1-of-1 worldwide chase.

Article Summary Funko has unveiled a new KPop Demon Hunters Pop! Mystery Box centered on the Saja Boys and their “Your Idol” looks.

The blind-box lineup includes Jinu, Abby, Baby, Mystery, Romance, and Crying Demon, plus a Mystery Chase.

Collectors also have a shot at a rare 1-of-1 worldwide chase, making this KPop Demon Hunters drop even more desirable.

A full box of six random figures is available now for $89.99, with the KPop Demon Hunters set slated for October 2026.

K-Pop Demon Hunters took the world by storm, and companies are still catching up by finally bringing new collectibles into the light. We have seen a variety of dolls, action figures, replica weapons, and, of course, Funko Pops are starting to arrive. However, the fun of K-Pop Demon Hunters does not end there, as Funko has unveiled a brand-new mystery box set of Funko Pops. Everyone's favorite heartthrobs, the Saja Boys, are back with a brand-new mystery Funko Pop blind-box release.

This special blind box will feature all five Saja Boys in their "Your Idol" appearances and more. The six Pops that can be uncovered consist of Jinu, Abby, Baby, Mystery, Romance, and a Crying Demon. The fun does not end there, as Funko has included Sussie being offered as a Mystery Chase Pop! Vinyl. But there is also a chance to acquire a one-of-one worldwide Chase! It is unclear what this one-of-one chase is, but these are truly unique and fun K-Pop Demon Hunters collectibles that fans will not want to miss. Collectors can purchase an entire box of six random figures right now for $89.99, and they are expected to ship in October 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters Pop! Mystery Box – Saja Boys

"All boxes are factory sealed, and the items packed inside are not inspected. We cannot guarantee the packaging condition of the individual items packed within the box. Cue the spotlights! These exclusive KPop Demon Hunters POP! Mystery collectibles are here to take center stage in your collection! Each POP! collectible is hidden in blind-box packaging and features one of your favorite demons, along with a corresponding POP! card."

There's:

POP! Jinu (1/6)

POP! Abby (1/6)

POP! Baby (1/6)

POP! Mystery (1/6)

POP! Romance (1/6)

POP! Crying Demon (1/6)

There's a 1 in 72 chance you may find the Mystery Chase

Will you find the 1 of 1 Worldwide Chase?"

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