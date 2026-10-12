Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, judge dredd

Nacelle Reveals New Judge Dredd x Biker Mice from Mars Collab

Two worlds collide as the Biker Mice from Mars and Judge Dredd team up for a new comic book along with a new action figure

The Biker Mice from Mars have been enjoying a resurgence as Nacelle Toys brings the legendary franchise back to life. This iconic cartoon debuted in the 1990s as a competitor to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Unlike those teenage heroes with an attitude, these biker mice arrive on Earth to help save it from an alien invasion. Nacelle Toys has been slowly bringing their world to life with some truly remarkable action figures, including the Biker Mice themselves, their motorcycles, and some of the franchise's most iconic villains.

However, Nacelle has just unveiled a brand-new crossover, as Throttle is getting a Judge Dredd makeover. That's right: the upcoming Judge Dredd and Biker Mice from Mars crossover is coming to life with a collectible that brings Judge Throttle and his law-enforcement-inspired Martian look to life. This impressive figure stands 7 inches tall, features 22 points of articulation, and is packed with Mega-City-inspired fun. Throttle features brand-new Judge Dredd-inspired armor and comes with a variety of accessories, soft-goods elements, and swappable hands. Collectors can preorder this very unique crossover right now, with a variety of options available being offered on the Nacelle Toys Store now.

Judge Dredd x Biker Mice From Mars Figure Bundle

"Suit up, rev up, and rock and ride into Mega-City One! Celebrating the Judge Dredd x Biker Mice From Mars comic book crossover, this bundle brings together Judge Throttle and his Martian Lawmonster—both featured in the comics! When Limburger and Karbunkle's cross-dimensional scheme leaves the Martian bros stranded on Judge Dredd's turf, Throttle hits the streets in his Judge uniform aboard a mashup of his Martian Monster Bike and the Judges' Lawmaster."

"The 7-inch-scale Judge Throttle features 22 points of articulation, interchangeable heads and hands, and an arsenal built for Mega-City mayhem. His Martian Lawmonster kicks things into high gear with a light-up Mouse Headlight, four exhaust flame attachments, and a Lawrod Rifle that fits into the bike's scabbard. With an Alternate Universe Hotdog included with each, even a cross-dimensional showdown won't stop Throttle from grabbing a bite!"

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