Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, sesame street

NECA 2026 Con Exclusive – Big Bird (Blue Bird) Ultimate

NECA has announced some of their 2026 Con Exclusive figures for NYCC like the Sesame Street Big Bird who gets a new blue deco

Article Summary NECA reveals a 2026 NYCC exclusive Sesame Street Big Bird Ultimate figure in his blue bird disguise from Follow That Bird.

The Sesame Street Blue Bird Big Bird figure stands over 10 inches tall with 30 points of articulation and a hinged jaw.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, a necktie, Radar the teddy bear, a book, and the letter B display piece.

NECA’s Sesame Street exclusive comes in storybook-style packaging and is listed at $59.99, with stock currently sold out.

NECA is already preparing for New York Comic Con 2026 as it begins to unveil its 2026 convention-exclusive releases. It looks like collectors will be able to return to Sesame Street with a brand-new, limited-edition Ultimate figure. NECA's line of Sesame Street figures has continued to grow with iconic characters like Bert, Ernie, Oscar, and, of course, Big Bird. And now, it looks like Big Bird is returning with the 2026 convention exclusive, which seemingly features his disguised bluebird appearance from the 1985 Sesame Street film Follow That Bird. Follow That Bird features Big Bird trying to figure out who he is after he moves in with the Featherstone family, a group of bluebirds. However, as time goes on, he realizes he misses his friends back on Sesame Street and decides to run away to return and see them.

However, he does come across various people and treacherous situations, including being kidnapped by some carnies. To disguise his signature yellow feathers, he dyes them blue, keeping himself disguised. NECA is now bringing this version of Big Bird to life with a brand-new Ultimate figure that stands a whopping 10 inches tall. Big Bird will feature 30 points of articulation, including a hinged jaw, and a variety of accessories that will put him right back on Sesame Street. NECA was sure to give this version updated classic storybook-style box art, as well as a nice variety of accessories, including a necktie, teddy bear, book, and the letter B. This exclusive is currently sold out on the NECA Store, but you can be notified when this beauty returns for $59.99.

NECA 2026 Con Exclusive – Big Bird (Blue Bird) Ultimate

"As seen on TV, it's Big Bird in his "blue bird" form! This 2026 Con Exclusive Big Bird is joining his friends on Sesame Street as a NECA Ultimate action figure. This deluxe figure of the beloved character stands over 10 inches tall and is in 7-inch scale with the other Sesame Street Ultimates. Big Bird features over 30 points of articulation, including a hinged jaw. Accessories include interchangeable hands, necktie, Radar the teddy bear, book, and the letter "B"! Presented in window box packaging with opening front flap, featuring classic storybook homage box art. *Limit two (2) per household."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!