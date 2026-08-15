Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters

NECA Awakens New Universal Monsters Son of Frankenstein Figure

NECA is bringing the things that go bump in the night back to life with a brand-new Ultimate 7-inch scale Universal Monsters figure inspired by Son of Frankenstein.

Article Summary NECA expands its Universal Monsters line with an Ultimate Son of Frankenstein figure based on the 1939 classic.

The 7-inch Universal Monsters release features Boris Karloff likeness, full-color deco, and articulated display appeal.

Accessories include two heads, interchangeable hands, sheep-wool vest, fairy-tale book, and Krogh’s prosthetic arm.

Pre-orders are live now for $37.99 at the NECA store, with the Universal Monsters figure set for Q1 2027 release.

NECA is bringing things that go bump in the night back to life with a brand-new wave of Universal Monsters figures. Frankenstein's Monster is back with a brand-new Ultimate release inspired by the 1939 film Son of Frankenstein. Son of Frankenstein was the third major film in Universal's Frankenstein series, with Boris Karloff returning as the Monster. The story follows Frankenstein's son, Wolf, as he discovers the Monster hidden inside his family's castle.

Now NECA is bringing the iconic Monster to life with a brand new 7 inch scale figure packed with a full color deco. He bears an impressive resemblance to Boris Karloff and comes with a nice selection of accessories, including a sheep-wool vest, a fairy-tale book, a prosthetic arm, two swappable heads, and a variety of interchangeable hands. Pre-orders for the NECA Son of Frankenstein Ultimate Frankenstein's Monster figure are already live through the NECA Store for $37.99. The figure is expected to be released in Q1 2027. Be sure to keep an eye out for other upcoming Universal Monsters releases, including The Invisible Man, which is getting a special edition translucent release.

Universal Monsters – Son of Frankenstein Action Figure

"Frankenstein's Monster lives! NECA presents a new addition to its acclaimed Universal Monsters line with this Ultimate Frankenstein's Monster. Inspired by the classic 1939 film Son of Frankenstein— the final in Boris Karloff's portrayal of the iconic character—this fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure is in full-color deco."

"Dressed in his sheep wool vest, he includes interchangeable hands and two heads featuring the likeness of Boris Karloff. He also comes with the Fairy Tales book and Inspector Krogh's prosthetic arm. Add this iconic variant of the classic character to your monster display! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap."

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