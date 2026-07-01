Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, NECA

NECA Brings Billy the Puppet To New Fortnite Fortnitemares Line

NECA brings Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event to life with new 7-inch scale action figures featuring Billy the Puppet, priced at $29.99.

Article Summary NECA expands its Fortnite Fortnitemares line with a 7-inch Billy the Puppet figure inspired by the Saw crossover.

The Fortnite-styled Billy includes a saw pickaxe, Play Me necklace, TV back bling, and interchangeable hands.

Each Fortnite Fortnitemares figure includes a bonus code to unlock an in-game wrap, adding value for players.

Billy joins Leatherface and Michael Myers in NECA’s Fortnite wave, priced at $29.99 with Q4 2026 pre-orders live.

The island is once again calling collectors back as NECA continues expanding its new Fortnite-inspired horror lineup. The Fortnitemares event has become a seasonal staple in Epic Games' battle royale, transforming the map each Halloween with eerie visuals, themed cosmetics, and surprise horror crossovers that keep fans engaged year after year. One of the recent additions to Fortnite's horror roster is Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise. Unlike his traditional film appearance, this version is reimagined with a stylized Fortnite-inspired design that blends the character's eerie presence with the game's more animated visual style.

The figure features a unique elongated sculpt and detailed mask work that reflects his in-game appearance. Billy also includes a themed saw pickaxe accessory, along with a "Play Me" necklace, and a TV back bling. To even add more appeal for collectors, each figure in NECA's Fortnitemares line will include a redeemable Fortnite bonus code, allowing players to unlock in-game themed wraps. Billy the Puppet will join Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Michael Myers from Halloween in this new wave figures. All three are priced at $29.99 with a Q4 2026 release window, and pre-orders are now live through the NECA Store now.

NECA – SAW Billy the Puppet (Fortnite Fortnitemares)

"Inspired by the smash-hit video game Fortnite and the legendary SAW franchise, NECA presents one of horror's most iconic villains: Billy the Puppet. Billy always wants to play a game…and what better one than Fortnite? This 7-inch scale action figure includes interchangeable hands, tape recorder, and iconic in-game accessories: "Trap Television" Back Bling (which magnetically attaches to the figure's back) and his Spiralized Slicer.Plus, it comes with a special code to unlock the Spiraling Out Wrap in Fortnite. This Fortnitemares figure is the perfect crossover collectible, bringing spooky vibes and battle-ready style to your shelf. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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