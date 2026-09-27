Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: elvira, NECA

NECA Celebrates the 45th Anniversary of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

Get ready to celebrate 45 years of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark with a new Ultimate figure that puts the horror icon back into the spotlight

Article Summary NECA celebrates 45 years of Elvira with a new Ultimate 7-inch figure featuring her classic horror hostess look.

Ultimate Elvira includes a soft-goods dress, articulated body, interchangeable hands, and multiple faceplates.

Elvira accessories include Gonk, a snake, bracelets, sunglasses, a dagger, and her monster casserole from the film.

NECA’s Elvira figure is up for pre-order at $37.99 now and is scheduled to ship in 2027 in display-friendly packaging.

NECA is bringing Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, back to collectors with a new Ultimate 7-inch scale action figure celebrating 45 years of the iconic horror hostess. Based on Elvira's familiar look, the figure features a fully articulated body, a soft-goods dress, interchangeable hands, and multiple faceplates, giving collectors some customization when it comes to displaying this spooky hostess. The accessory selection is where this release gets particularly interesting. Included with Elvira are her dog Gonk, a snake, bracelets, sunglasses, a dagger, and her famous and terrifying casserole. The casserole even comes with an attachable monster and tail, adding a fun reference for fans of the 1988 movie Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

This new NECA figure comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box with an opening front flap, so it can be displayed in the packaging or removed for posing. NECA already has pre-orders live at $37.99, with the release currently scheduled to ship in 2027. For Elvira collectors, this release brings together her classic appearance with several recognizable accessories in a single set. It should make a fun display piece for fans of Elvira, horror collectibles, and NECA's Ultimate action figure line. Stay tuned for more information on this release, as NECA only unveiled two teaser images for this new anniversary release.

Ultimate Elvira 7" Scale Action Figure

"Ultimate horror hostess is getting an Ultimate action figure! Celebrate 45 years of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, with NECA's Ultimate Elvira! Wearing a soft goods dress, this fully articulated, 7-inch scale figure includes interchangeable hands and faceplates to change her expressions. She also comes with an array of spooky accessories from her iconic 1988 film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark: Gonk, snake, bracelets, dagger, sunglasses, and casserole with attachable monster and tail. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

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