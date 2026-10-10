Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

NECA Debuts Prey's Feral Predator as the First ULTRAmate Figure

NECA debuts its ULTRAmate Feral Predator figure from Prey, standing over 8 inches tall with extensive articulation, accessories and more.

Article Summary NECA launches its first ULTRAmate Predator figure with Prey’s Feral Predator, standing over 8 inches tall in 7-inch scale.

The Prey Predator figure features extensive articulation, updated paint, deluxe packaging, and a massive loadout of gear.

Accessories include swappable faceplates and hands, bone mask, combisticks, shields, flintlock pistol, and bear trap.

NECA’s ULTRAmate Feral Predator is up for pre-order now at $79.99, with the Predator release set for Q1 2027.

It wasn't long ago that NECA unveiled its upcoming ULTRAmate action figure line. This series was designed to elevate its ongoing collector figures to new heights, and the first release is finally here with the Feral Predator from Prey. Honestly, this ULTRAmate figure feels a little underwhelming, as it doesn't seem like much has changed from the previous release aside from some updated paint applications, new packaging, and, of course, an impressive selection of accessories. The accessories here are really what help take this figure to the next ULTRAmate level.

NECA has included a nice selection of interchangeable hands and swappable face plates. The Feral Predator will also come with his bone mask, combisticks, opening and closing shields, gauntlet blades, a pistol, a hatchet, and much more. Some unique accessories include a wolf head and spine, a bear trap, and the iconic flintlock pistol, which are nice touches. The new window-box packaging features magnetic gatefold doors, making for an awesome presentation that will surely stand out in any Predator collection. The new Prey ULTRAmate Feral Predator figure is already up for pre-order at $79.99 and is expected to arrive in Q1 of 2027.

Prey – ULTRAmate Feral Predator 7" Scale Action Figure

"NECA's ULTRAmate line is kicking off with the iconic Feral Predator! ULTRAmate [uhl-truh-mit] builds on everything collectors love about our Ultimate figures and pushes it even further with a rich assortment of accessories, deluxe collector packaging, and more. Standing over 8 inches tall (in 7-inch scale), this ULTRAmate NECA figure is fully articulated and detailed to accurately depict the creature's ferocious appearance in the 2022 film Prey."

"It includes a full arsenal of weaponry and accessories: interchangeable hands and mandible faceplates, bone mask, bolt gun, separable and collapsed Combisticks , open and collapsed shields, magnetic rucksack, gauntlet blades, flintlock pistol, hatchet, wolf skull, wolf head and spine, medical device, cut clamps, detonator gauntlet, net balls, and bear trap! Comes in premium ULTRAmate window box packaging with magnetic gatefold panels."

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