Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: elvira, NECA

NECA Fully Reveals New Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Ultimate Figure

NECA has revealed a new Ultimate action figure, including the full reveal of its upcoming Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Article Summary NECA fully revealed its Ultimate Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 7-inch figure at New York Comic Con 2026.

Based on the 1988 Elvira movie, the figure features a soft goods dress, swappable hands, and faceplates.

Elvira includes Gonk, snake, dagger, sunglasses, bracelets, casserole, display stand, and more accessories.

Preorders for the NECA Elvira Ultimate figure are live now for $37.99, with collector packaging and a 2027 release.

NECA is getting ready to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, with a brand-new Ultimate figure. It wasn't long ago that NECA announced an upcoming Elvira figure, although only a few teaser images were initially unveiled. However, at New York Comic Con 2026, NECA fully revealed its upcoming Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Ultimate 7-inch-scale figure. This new figure is based on the hit 1988 film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, which is packed with a nice variety of accessories inspired by the movie.

Elvira is depicted wearing her signature dress and comes with a pair of swappable hands and a variety of interchangeable face plates. Her signature hairstyle is recreated with impressive detail, and she also comes with a nice assortment of accessories, including removable glasses, her dog Gonk, bracelets, a dagger, and her signature casserole, which might just be more than she bargained for. All of this will come packaged in collector-friendly window-box packaging, although the final design has yet to be revealed. Preorders are already live through the NECA Store for $37.99, with the figure expected to arrive in 2027. Be sure to add more Elvira fun with NECA's House of Horror Crate that is packed with plenty of limited-edition collectibles.

Ultimate Elvira 7″ Scale Action Figure

"The Ultimate horror hostess is getting an Ultimate action figure! Celebrate 45 years of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, with NECA's Ultimate Elvira! Wearing a soft goods dress, this fully articulated, 7-inch scale figure includes interchangeable hands and faceplates to change her expressions. She also comes with an array of spooky accessories from her iconic 1988 film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark: Gonk, snake, bracelets, dagger, sunglasses, casserole with attachable monster and tail, and display stand. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

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