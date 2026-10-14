Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, the Texas chainsaw massacre

NECA Reissues The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning Diorama

NECA is bringing back the Slaughterhouse Boxed Set from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

Article Summary NECA reissues The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning Slaughterhouse Boxed Set for horror collectors.

The 7-inch Texas Chainsaw Massacre diorama recreates the brutal slaughterhouse scene with updated Leatherface deco.

Leatherface includes interchangeable head and arm plus grisly accessories and furniture for dynamic display options.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning set is up for pre-order now at $59.99 and ships in Q2 2027.

NECA is bringing back its The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning Slaughterhouse Boxed Set, giving horror collectors another opportunity to add Leatherface and one of the film's most disturbing scenes to their collections. Based on the 2006 prequel, the seven-inch-scale action figure set recreates the infamous slaughterhouse setting featuring the franchise's iconic chainsaw-wielding killer. In The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, a road trip takes a horrifying turn when a group of friends encounters Leatherface and the Hewitt family.

The film explores the character's origins and delivers the brutal atmosphere associated with the long-running horror franchise. NECA's boxed set focuses on one of the movie's more particularly gruesome sequences, which returns in bloody plastic format. Leatherface does come with updated details to keep your horror display quite unsettling. Collectors can customize the figure using the included interchangeable head and arm, offering additional display options. The NECA The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning Slaughterhouse Boxed Set is already up for pre-order at $59.99, with an estimated shipping date of Q2 2027.

NECA The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning Reissue

"NECA brings back a classic set to slaughter your shelves! In 2006's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, a group of friends sets out on a road trip that takes a deadly turn when they end up at the Hewitt house with none other than Leatherface himself. Featuring updated deco to bring every terrifying detail to life, this 7-inch scale action figure set recreates Leatherface in all his gruesome glory, based on the slaughterhouse scene where he skins one of his trespassing victims."

"Accessories include interchangeable head and arm, bloody skinned victim on a wooden table, a meat hook, mallet, cleaver, hammer, sign, log stool, side table, and wooden bench. This deluxe diorama box set comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. A horrific centerpiece for any Texas Chainsaw Massacre fan, now available again!"

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