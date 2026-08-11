Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: alien: earth, NECA

NECA Reveals Alien: Earth Ultimate Wendy's Xenomorph Figure

NECA is bringing the horror back to your collection as they unveil new Ultimate figures including Alien: Earth Ultimate Wendy's Xenomorph

Article Summary NECA unveils the Alien: Earth Ultimate Wendy's Xenomorph, bringing the FX series creature to 7-inch scale.

The Alien: Earth figure features an articulated jaw, inner mouth, bendable tail, and show-accurate sculpted detail.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, an open egg, chestburster, chair, and Facehugger for added display options.

Alien: Earth collectors can pre-order Wendy's Xenomorph now for $43.99, with the figure set for Q1 2027 release.

The Alien franchise continues to grow with new releases like Alien: Romulus and Alien: Earth. The TV series Alien: Earth takes things to new and unique levels, showcasing Earth as it experiences its first Xenomorph arrival. As the first season progresses, a hybrid synthetic prototype named Wendy realizes she has a unique bond with a Xenomorph offspring. This allows her to control the Xenomorph and discover hidden secrets within the facility as she takes action to learn the truth. NECA is now bringing Wendy's Xenomorph from Alien: Earth to life with a brand-new 7-inch-scale action figure.

This new release will feature an articulated jaw, inner mouth, and the signature Xenomorph details. A nice set of accessories will also be included, such as energy hands, a chest burster, a chair, an open egg, and a Facehugger that can attach to other NECA figures. It is nice to see Alien: Earth getting some much-needed collectibles, and it will be nice to see all of the detail and possibilities on these figures once they are finally released in Q1 2027. Pre-orders are already live on sites like Big Bad Toy Store for the Wendy's Xenomorph at $43.99.

Alien: Earth Ultimate Wendy's Xenomorph

"When a mysterious research vessel crash-lands on Earth, a ragtag group of tactical soldiers makes a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. In the first season of FX's Alien: Earth, a hybrid-synthetic prototype named "Wendy' discovers she shares an unprecedented bond with the terrifying Xenomorphs. Now, NECA has brought Wendy's Xenomorph to life as an Ultimate action figure. With a show-accurate sculpt and deco, it looks like it leaped off the screen and onto your shelf!"

"The 7-inch scale figure features an articulated jaw, inner mouth, and bendable tail for posing. It includes interchangeable hands, open egg, chestburster, and a facehugger for gripping the face of its victim—fits most NECA 6-7" scale action figures, sold separately. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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