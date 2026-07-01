Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, NECA

NECA Reveals Killer New Fortnite Fortnitemares Michael Myers Figure

NECA brings Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event to life with new 7-inch scale action figures featuring Michael Myers, who is priced at $29.99.

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Fortnite Fortnitemares Michael Myers 7-inch figure, bringing the Halloween icon’s in-game look to shelves.

The Fortnite Michael Myers figure includes interchangeable hands, a Slasher knife, Stab-O-Lantern Back Bling, and keyboard emote.

NECA’s Fortnite Fortnitemares wave also features Leatherface and Billy the Puppet, expanding the game’s horror crossover lineup.

All three Fortnite Fortnitemares figures cost $29.99, release in Q4 2026, and include pre-orders now through the NECA Store.

Just when it seems like NECA has covered every corner of horror collecting, the company returns with a brand-new wave of figures inspired by Epic Games' Fortnite. The Fortnitemares event continues to be one of the game's most popular seasonal traditions, blending Halloween-themed gameplay with iconic horror characters arriving on the battle royale island. Over the past few years, Fortnite has welcomed several legendary horror icons from Scream, The Black Phone, and Terrifier. Now, NECA is continuing that trend by bringing these crossover designs into collectible format with a new set of 7" scale action figures.

Arriving next in this lineup is Michael Myers, the infamous slasher from John Carpenter's Halloween. This figure captures his in-game Fortnite appearance quite nicely with a stylized, slightly animated design that reflects his digital sculpt rather than your traditional film-based design. The figure includes themed accessories, including a pumpkin back bling with a knife in it, as well as an emote-inspired accessory that fans will instantly recognize from the game. NECA's Fortnitemares figures is starting off pretty strong with Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Billy the Puppet from Saw, also dropping in. All three of these figures are priced at $29.99, scheduled for a Q4 2026 release, and pre-orders are already live on the NECA Store now.

NECA – Halloween Michael Myers (Fortnite Fortnitemares)

"Inspired by the smash-hit video game Fortnite and the legendary Halloween franchise, NECA presents one of horror's most iconic villains. Take control of Michael Myers as he appears in Fortnite with this 7-inch scale action figure! It includes interchangeable hands and iconic in-game accessories: "Stab-O-Lantern" Back Bling (which magnetically attaches to the figure's back), Slasher knife, and floating keyboard (to replicate the "Live from Haddonfield" Emote).Plus, it comes with a special code to unlock the Fright Flame Wrap in Fortnite. This Fortnitemares figure is the perfect crossover collectible, bringing spooky vibes and battle-ready style to your shelf. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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