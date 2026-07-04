Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fortnite, teenage mutant ninja turtles

NECA Reveals Leonardo Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figure

New Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures are dropping in from NECA that gamers will not want to miss

Article Summary NECA unveils a Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo figure, launching a new TMNT crossover line.

The 7-inch Leonardo action figure features a new sculpt, game-accurate detail, upgraded articulation, and katanas.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors also get interchangeable hands and a code for the Ninja Stance Leo Emote.

Leonardo leads the lineup, with Raphael and Super Shredder teased ahead of a Target release priced at $37.99.

Epic Games' hit battle royale Fortnite is closing in on its 10th anniversary, and the game continues to inspire an expanding lineup of collectibles. NECA is the latest company to join the action, bringing some of Fortnite's most memorable crossover characters to life in its growing 7" action figure line. Following the recent reveal of the Fortnitemares collection featuring horror icons like Leatherface, Billy the Puppet, and Michael Myers, NECA is now turning its attention to another fan-favorite collab. The Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover is making the jump from the game to collectors' shelves, beginning with Leonardo!

Based on Leonardo's appearance in Fortnite, the new 7-inch action figure features an all-new sculpt with game-accurate detailing and enhanced articulation for improved movement and dynamic posing. The fearless leader of the Turtles features his signature twin katanas and interchangeable hands, allowing collectors to recreate a variety of action-packed displays. As an added bonus, each figure comes with a code that unlocks the Ninja Stance Leo Emote in Fortnite, giving players an exclusive in-game reward alongside the collectible. Leonardo is the first figure in NECA's Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup, with Raphael and Super Shredder also on the way. While pre-orders have yet to open, the figures are expected to begin arriving at Target stores later this month for $37.99.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo

"Step into the action with the Fortnite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover from NECA! Based on his appearance in the smash-hit video game, this Leonardo action figure features an all-new sculpt and game-accurate details straight from the source. Plus, new articulation for increased movement and poseability. This 7-inch scale Leonardo comes equipped with his signature katanas, interchangeable hands, and a special code to unlock the Ninja Stance Leo Emote in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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