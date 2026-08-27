Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, Jason Universe, NECA

NECA Slays the Island with New Fortnite x Jason Universe Figure

NECA reveals new Fortnitemares 7-inch-scale action figure as Jason Voorhees returns to the island to slay once again

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Fortnite Fortnitemares Jason Voorhees 7-inch figure, bringing the Friday the 13th icon back to the island.

The Fortnite x Jason Universe collectible features Jason’s 2025 Fortnitemares look with a game-inspired design and full articulation.

Accessories include a machete, axe, interchangeable hands, and Crystal Lake Life Preserver back bling with magnetic storage.

The new Fortnite figure also includes a code for the Vengeance Seeker Wrap, with preorders expected to go live this week.

Fall is almost upon us, and with that, a new season of Fortnite Fortnitemares will arrive in Epic Games' hit battle royale, Fortnite. NECA has recently been bringing some of these iconic Fortnite Fortnitemares characters to life with new figures. Most of these figures are legendary horror icons, such as Billy the Puppet from Saw, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. But now it looks like another iconic crossover is here, as Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th is ready to take on the island once again.

This impressive 7-inch-scale figure from McFarlane Toys brings Jason's Fortnite Fortnitemares design to life with a unique video-game-inspired look. He will come with some fun Fortnite-themed accessories, including a Crystal Lake Life Preserve back bling, an axe, and a machete. This figure is fully articulated and will be perfect for any horror- or Fortnite-themed collection. It will be interesting to see what other horror icons NECA will bring to their new Fortnite Fortnitemares line, fingers crossed on Ghost Face. Pre-orders are set to arrive this week, so stay tuned to online sites and McFarlane Toys for more information.

Fortnite x Jason Universe – Fortnitemares Jason Voorhees

"Inspired by the smash-hit video game Fortnite, NECA presents one of horror's most iconic villains: Jason Voorhees! Based on his look from the Fortnitemares 2025 "Jason Universe: Revenge" set, this 7-inch scale action figure includes interchangeable hands and iconic in-game accessories: "Crystal Lake Life Preserver" Back Bling, machete, and axe."

"For extra fun, the Back Bling magnetically attaches to his back and can store his weapons. This fully articulated figure is the perfect crossover collectible, bringing spooky vibes and battle-ready style to your shelf. Plus, it even includes a special code to unlock the Vengeance Seeker Wrap in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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