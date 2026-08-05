Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dc comics, NECA

NECA Summons the Power of DC Comics Green Lantern with New Figure

NECA has unveiled a brand new line of retro-inspired action figures that pays tribute to classic DC Comics characters in 8” clothed format

Article Summary NECA unveils a retro-inspired DC Comics Green Lantern 8-inch clothed action figure styled after classic 1970s toys.

The DC Comics figure includes interchangeable Hal Jordan and John Stewart head sculpts for versatile display options.

Accessories include extra hands, green energy effects, and the iconic power battery to showcase Green Lantern’s ring power.

Pre-orders are live for $44.99, with the new DC Comics Green Lantern figure scheduled for release in Q1 2027.

It's almost time to return to the world of Green Lantern as DC Studios' Lanterns prepares to premiere next month on HBO Max. To celebrate the return of the legendary Green Lantern Corps, NECA has unveiled another addition to its growing line of retro-inspired DC Comics action figures. Inspired by the classic 8-inch cloth figures of the 1970s, Green Lantern stands approximately 8 inches tall and features a tailored fabric costume paired with modern articulation. The figure includes interchangeable head sculpts depicting both Hal Jordan and John Stewart, allowing collectors to display either legendary Green Lantern.

Green Lantern's accessories will include multiple interchangeable hands, a variety of green energy constructs, and the iconic Green Lantern power battery, offering fans plenty of display options while showcasing the ring's incredible power. This new DC Comics release will be joined by more clothed 8" scale figures with Superman, Batman (1966), and the previously released San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Batman. Pre-orders are already up on Big Bad Toy Store for $44.99, with a Q1 2027 release.

DC Comics Green Lantern 8" Clothed Action Figure

"NECA proudly presents a new line of retro-inspired action figures paying tribute to iconic DC Comics characters in their classic comic book styles. Celebrate over 80 years of Green Lantern comics with a fully articulated 8-inch scale action figure! Green Lantern is dressed in tailored fabric clothing inspired by vintage toy lines. Accessories include an interchangeable John Stewart Green Lantern head, green blast effects that plug into his ring hand, and the iconic Green Lantern itself. Comes in collector-friendly window boxed packaging, perfect for your superhero display."

Product Features

8-inch scale (20.32cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the DC Comics character

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Custom fabric clothing

Box Contents

Green Lantern figure

Alternate John Stewart head

Green blast effects

Green Lantern

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