Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Jason Universe, NECA

NECA Unveils New Jason Universe: Sweet Revenge Ultimate Figure

NECA returns with a deadly new Ultimate Jason Voorhees figure inspired by the Sweet Revenge short film.

Article Summary NECA unveils the Jason Universe: Sweet Revenge Ultimate Jason, bringing the killer’s new live-action design to 7-inch scale.

Inspired by the Sweet Revenge short film, the figure showcases Greg Nicotero’s updated Jason Voorhees look with full articulation.

Ultimate Jason includes a machete, bloody knife, apple corer, boat motor, and interchangeable hand for brutal display options.

NECA’s Jason Universe Sweet Revenge Ultimate Jason is priced at $39.99 and available to pre-order now for a Q2 2027 release.

The Jason Universe continues to expand as NECA brings the latest version of Jason Voorhees to collectors' shelves with a brand-new Ultimate figure inspired by the Sweet Revenge short film. The Jason Universe initiative introduced fans to a new chapter for the legendary killer, featuring a fresh design created with the help of legendary effects artist Greg Nicotero. The project marked an exciting return for Jason Voorhees and gave fans a new interpretation of the character's iconic appearance. Now, that updated design is being transformed into a highly detailed action figure. The Jason Universe Sweet Revenge Ultimate Jason Voorhees figure stands approximately 7 inches tall and features detailed sculpting, premium paint applications, and full articulation.

Sweet Revenge Jason includes accessories inspired by the short film, including a machete, bloody knife, apple corer, and a bloody boat motor. These unique additions help capture the brutal and creative style that made this new Jason design stand out. It is always exciting when a classic horror character receives a fresh interpretation, and this release allows collectors to add a modern version of Jason Voorhees alongside their classic Friday the 13th figures. The NECA Jason Universe Sweet Revenge Ultimate Jason Voorhees figure is up for pre-order at $39.99, with an expected Q2 2027 release.

Jason Universe: Sweet Revenge Ultimate Jason Action Figure

"An icon of horror returns to Camp Crystal Lake for revenge…and this time, it's sweet! As seen in Sweet Revenge, the official Jason Universe short film directed by Mike P. Nelson, NECA presents a new Ultimate Jason action figure based on the character's first live-action appearance in over 16 years. Standing in 7-inch scale and fully articulated, this highly detailed figure captures Jason's terrifying look and comes loaded with accessories: his iconic machete, kitchen knife, apple corer, boat motor with his victims' flesh, and interchangeable hand. Comes in collector-friendly packaging."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the short, Jason Universe: Sweet Revenge

Highly articulated

Window box packaging

Box Contents

Jason figure

Alternate right hand

Bloody knife

Machete

Apple corer

Boat motor

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