Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Predator: Badlands

NECA Unveils New Predator: Badlands Ultimate Kwei (Dek's Brother)

NECA is expanding your collection with a new Ultimate figure: Predator: Badlands Ultimate Kwei.

Article Summary NECA unveils the Predator: Badlands Ultimate Kwei figure, bringing Dek’s fallen brother to the 7-inch scale line.

Inspired by Predator: Badlands, Kwei is recreated with movie-accurate detail, articulation, and collector-friendly packaging.

Predator: Badlands Ultimate Kwei includes alternate heads, interchangeable hands, swords, a shield, and a Yautja toy.

Pre-orders for the NECA Predator: Badlands Ultimate Kwei figure are live now for $43.99 ahead of a Q2 2027 release.

Some legendary sci-fi franchises are finally making a comeback, such as the Predator franchise, which is finally expanding once again. Not only did we get a fun animated anthology series on Hulu, but a brand-new live-action film also arrived in theaters. Predator: Badlands puts fans on the other side of the galaxy as they witness a young hunter named Dek, who tries to prove his worth to his family. While standing up to his father, Dek's brother Kwei loses his life, but he lives once again as NECA unveils their latest Predator: Badlands Ultimate figure.

That's right! You're ready to expand your Predator collection with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure, as Kwei has been faithfully recreated right from the big screen. This Ultimate Hunter comes with a variety of swappable accessories, including three alternate masked head sculpts, a helmet head sculpt, and a variety of interchangeable hands. As for weapons, NECA was sure to include a collapsed sword, two extended swords, a shield, and a Yautja toy. Pre-orders are already live for $43.99, with a Q2 2027 release.

Predator: Badlands Ultimate Kwei (Dek's Brother) Figure

"From the 2025 film Predator: Badlands by director Dan Trachtenberg! Kwei is a fierce Yautja warrior well-respected by his clan. When his brother Dek is cast out and driven to prove himself, Kwei risks everything to guide Dek toward his ultimate hunt and a chance at redemption. This 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure includes interchangeable mask and expression faceplates, alternate hands, collapsed and extended Yautja swords, Yautja "toy," and shield. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. Add Kwei to your NECA Predator action figure clan!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Alien: Earth TV series

Highly articulated

Collector-friendly window box packaging

Box Contents

Kwei figure

3 Alternate unmasked head sculpts

Helmet head sculpt

Pair of interchangeable hands

Collapsed Yautja sword

2 Extended Yautja swords

Yautja "toy"

Shield

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