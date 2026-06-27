Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tuxedo Leonardo

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with a new set of deep-cut action figures from the legendary 1987 cartoon

Article Summary NECA reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tuxedo Leonardo, inspired by the 1987 cartoon episode Big Cufflink Caper.

The 7-inch TMNT figure features an all-new sculpt, cartoon-accurate styling, and full articulation for collectors.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans get fun accessories, including extra heads, hands, a mask, grocery bag, and pizza.

Tuxedo Leonardo joins Target's Geek Out Summer event for $37.99, alongside Construction Worker Donny and Sailor Raphael.

NECA is once again mining the more obscure corners of the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon with the reveal of Tuxedo Leonardo, a deep-cut release inspired by the episode "Big Cufflink Caper." While most TMNT figures focus on the heroes in their signature looks, this release embraces the animated series' love of disguises, delivering one of Leonardo's lesser-known undercover appearances in action figure form. The figure features an all-new sculpt that recreates Leonardo's tuxedo-clad look with impressive cartoon accuracy. Staying true to the exaggerated proportions and expressive style of the classic series, NECA has translated a brief on-screen moment into a display-worthy collectible that feels right at home alongside the rest of its ever-expanding TMNT cartoon lineup.

Standing at 7" tall, Tuxedo Leonardo comes fully articulated and packed with character-specific accessories. Collectors will find interchangeable heads and hands, a removable rubber mask, a grocery bag, and one of the franchise's famously strange pizza creations, a peanut butter and salami pizza topped with double yogurt. Rounding out the package is NECA's signature collector-friendly presentation, complete with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VHS-inspired artwork that pays tribute to the golden age of Saturday morning cartoons. This release will be part of Target's new Geek Out Summer event and will pair with the Construction Worker Donny, and Sailor Raphael NECA figure. Pre-orders are already live on Target for $37.99 with a July 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987 Cartoon) – Tuxedo Leonardo

"These are the Turtles in your neighborhood. Based on the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, NECA brings you Tuxedo Leonardo as seen in the episode "Big Cufflink Caper." This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure features all-new sculpting and incredible attention to detail. Leonardo comes with interchangeable heads and hands, a rubber mask, a grocery bag, and a peanut butter and salami pizza with double yogurt topping. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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