Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Friday the 13th, NECA

NECA's Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason Figure Returns

NECA is bringing back their Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason figure as it moves from exclusive to general release

Article Summary NECA’s Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason figure returns, moving from exclusive status to wider release.

Tom Savini’s demonic Jason design imagines the slasher rising from Hell after battling Lucifer for his infernal trident.

The 7-inch Friday the 13th figure includes alternate heads, extra hands, Jason’s mask, a pitchfork, and smoke effect.

Pre-orders are live now for $39.99, with the NECA Friday the 13th Ultimate Savini Jason set for November 2026 release.

Jason Voorhees is back as NECA announces the return of their Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Savini Jason 7" Scale Action Figure. This rerelease brings Tom Savini's fiery take on the legendary slasher back to collectors as it moves from retailer exclusive to other retailers. Designed by legendary special effects artist Tom Savini, this version of Jason comes from the world of the hit slasher video game Friday the 13th: The Game. The design depicts Jason returning from Hell after battling Lucifer, carrying his infernal trident.

The 7-inch scale figure features a fully articulated body with a fiery, demonic appearance, matching the in-game DLC skin. Collectors can customize Jason with interchangeable heads, including one featuring light-piping in the eyes to capture a nice glowing effect. NECA was sure to also include interchangeable hands, Jason's signature mask, a Devil's Pitchfork, and a smoke effect accessory. It is nice to see a rerelease like this, as NECA exclusives at Target are also hit-or-miss. Fans can now embrace the depths of hell with Jason for $39.99, and pre-orders are already live with a November 2026 release date.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Ultimate Savini Jason Figure

"From the hit Friday the 13th: The Game comes a new look for Jason Voorhees, designed by the legendary Tom Savini himself! This version imagines the character as if he fought Lucifer, took his infernal Trident, and climbed out of Hell to haunt Camp Crystal Lake once more! Featuring fiery skin and a demonic look, this fully articulated 7-inch scale action figure features interchangeable heads, including one with light piping for a glowing effect in the eyes. It also includes interchangeable hands, Devil's Pitchfork, mask, and smoke effect accessory."

Contents

Jason figure

2 Alternate heads

2 Pairs of hands

Mask

Devil's pitchfork

Smoke effect

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