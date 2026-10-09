Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Ghostface, NECA

NECA's Ultimate Santa's Slay Ghost Face Returns with Wider Release

Ultimate Santa's Slay Ghost Face is back as the holidays get bloodier — NECA is giving this killer a wider release.

Article Summary NECA’s Ultimate Santa’s Slay Ghost Face returns for a wider release after its original Target exclusive debut.

The holiday-themed Ghost Face figure features a soft-goods Santa robe inspired by the classic Fun World costume.

Ghost Face includes four masks, interchangeable hands, Christmas weapons, lights, and a mini Santa Ghost Face toy.

Pre-orders are live at major retailers for $39.99, with NECA’s Santa’s Slay Ghost Face set for November 2026.

NECA is giving collectors another chance to pick up its festive take on the iconic slasher with the Ultimate Santa's Slay Ghost Face action figure. Originally released as a Target exclusive, the figure is now getting a wider release through additional retailers, including Entertainment Earth and Big Bad Toy Store. Based on the classic Fun World Ghost Face costume and masks, this new 7-inch scale figure gives the horror icon a holiday makeover. Ghost Face comes dressed in a soft-goods Santa robe and includes a collection of Christmas-themed accessories.

Taking a page out of Art the Clown's playbook, Ghost Face will come with interchangeable hands and a nice variety of masks. This will include a red chrome, green chrome, candy cane, and the nostalgic Scream classic white version. His holiday arsenal will also include Christmas lights, a bloody candy cane, an icicle, a classic chrome knife, and a festive green-hilted chrome knife. NECA also included a miniature toy to add even more holiday cheer for this unique release. Horror collectors can pre-order Santa's Slay Ghost Face right now for $39.99 with a November 2026 release date.

NECA – Ghost Face Ultimate (Santa's Slay)

"Happy Horrordays from NECA! Terror is getting a yuletide twist with Ultimate Santa's Slay Ghost Face, based on the iconic Fun World® costume and masks. This festive fiend is here to spread some holiday fear and deck the halls—with blood from those on his naughty list. This 7-inch scale action figure wears a soft goods Santa robe and comes with a holiday haul of weapons and accessories: interchangeable hands, heads, and faceplate masks (red chrome, green chrome, candy cane, and classic white)."

"Plus, Christmas lights, sharpened bloody candy cane and icicle, classic chrome knife, green-hilted chrome knife, and mini Santa Ghost Face toy. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening front flap, complete with retro-inspired holiday artwork. Have yourself a scary little Christmas!"

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