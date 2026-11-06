Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Mario Kart

New $14.99 LEGO Mario Kart Sets Races On In with New Minifigure Glory

LEGO brings Mario Kart to life with a new Mario minifigure and Standard Kart, featuring a shell launcher, and even racing obstacles.

LEGO is giving fans another exciting reason to hit the starting line with its upcoming Mario Kart: Racing with Mario set. As part of the refreshed 2027 LEGO Super Mario collection, this new release brings the iconic Nintendo hero into traditional LEGO minifigure form! For longtime fans, this is a pretty exciting development, as all previous LEGO Super Mario creations have been interactive electronic figures or brick-built designs. Now, Mario can dive into LEGO fans' growing collections with his very own minifigure, and with an inexpensive set that fans will not want to miss.

The 84-piece set features Mario seated inside his iconic red Standard Kart, inspired by Mario Kart World. The kart also includes a built-in shell launcher, allowing fans to fire projectiles at nearby obstacles. A traffic cone, a banana, and a collectible coin are also included to help recreate the familiar chaos of a Mario Kart game. The LEGO Mario Kart Racing with Mario (72054) will retail for $14.99 when it arrives January 1, 2027, on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Mario Kart – Racing with Mario

"Unleash an epic racing rush with this detailed Mario Kart™ playset for fans ages 6 years old and up. Snap the mustachioed hero into the iconic Standard Kart, build and drift through high-speed hands-on play. Load the collectible Mario minifigure into the driver's seat and command the track with authentic details inspired by the Mario Kart video games. Use the shell launcher to send the cone flying or grab the coin for a speed boost."

"Just keep your eyes peeled for the slippery Banana that can end your race in a single spin. Surprise the young Super Mario™ fan in your life with a gift that brings gaming thrills to your LEGO® collection. It's a stellar addition to any racing kart playset, and there are more LEGO Super Mario building toys toexpand any collection, sold separately. Set contains 84 pieces."

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