Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

New Autographed Series Spider-Man #318 Gold Label Statue Coming Soon

Step into the world of Marvel Comics as McFarlane Toys brings a brand-new, highly detailed 1:10 scale collectible statue.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Walmart Collector exclusive Spider-Man #318 Gold Label statue for SDCC 2026 weekend.

Inspired by Todd McFarlane’s Amazing Spider-Man #318 art, the 1:10 scale statue features web wings and cel shading.

The Spider-Man collectible includes a signed Todd McFarlane art card, making this autograph series release extra special.

Priced at $300.97, the Spider-Man Gold Label statue drops July 24 at 10 AM EST exclusively on Walmart Collector.

The Walmart Collector Con is upon us, as this new online event arrives this weekend and will coincide with San Diego Comic-Con 2026. A nice variety of exclusives are arriving on the site, including a brand-new Marvel Comics Autographed Series Gold Label 1:10 scale statue from McFarlane Toys. In the early 1990s, Todd McFarlane took on the stories of Spider-Man, which would elevate the character to brand-new heights. His stories and artwork would eventually lead to the creation of the iconic Todd McFarlane Spider-Man run, starting off with the "Torment" arc. Todd's style of intricate webbing, exaggerated poses, and cinematic style brought Spider-Man to life like never before, and now McFarlane is bringing that legendary era back with a brand-new 1:10 scale statue.

Coming from Marvel Comics' Spider-Man #318, this exclusive captures the iconic illustrations, darker colors, and dynamic poses of Todd McFarlane's artwork in incredible detail. Featuring web wings, cel shading, and some of the wildest web designs from the era, McFarlane delivers another impressive release. This version will also include a special edition autographed art card from the Todd Father himself. The statue beautifully captures an iconic era in Spidey history, and this autographed Gold Label statue will be priced at $39.97. It will release on Friday, July 24, at 10 AM EST exclusively through the Walmart Collector Con site.

McFarlane Autograph Series – (Amazing Spider-Man #318)

"The Scorpion's back, and he's got a new, deadlier tail! Scorpion's been hired to kidnap someone, but Scorpion turns the job into a plot to kidnap J. Jonah Jameson. Trouble is, the Jameson he tries to catch is really the Chameleon!"

‌Included collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane

Inspired by Amazing Spider-Man issue #318

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

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