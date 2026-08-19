Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, iron studios, marvel

New Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops 1/10 Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues to prepare for Avengers: Doomsday with even more BDS Art Scale 1/10 statues including X-Men’s Cyclops

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops 1/10 BDS Art Scale statue inspired by James Marsden’s return.

The Avengers: Doomsday collectible features Cyclops in a Marvel Studios suit with a design nod to the classic ’90s X-Men.

Standing 8.86 inches tall, the hand-painted statue includes a Sentinel base and an alternate head with optic blast effect.

Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops preorders are live now for $199.99, with Iron Studios listing a Q4 2026 release window.

Avengers: Doomsday is upon us, and with it, some legendary Marvel franchises are uniting for the first time. A new era of the X-Men is on the way, as revealed at D23, and the Marvel Universe is saying goodbye to the iconic classic cast in the upcoming Avengers film. James Marsden played Cyclops in the original X-Men trilogy back in the 2000s, but sadly died at the hands of the Phoenix in X-Men: The Last Stand. However, he was revived in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and now he returns to join the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers in saving the multiverse.

Iron Studios is now putting Cyclops front and center with a brand-new 1:10-scale statue that stands 8.86 inches tall. This Avengers: Doomsday version of Cyclops captures James Marsden's likeness, wearing his new Marvel Studios outfit that pays homage to the '90s X-Men. A lot of hand-painted detail was put into the statue as he comes posed on a destroyed Sentinel head. Iron Studios has also included a secondary sculpted head that will allow Marvel fans to showcase Cyclops shooting off his signature concussive blast. Pre-orders for the new Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops 1:10-scale statue are already live for $199.99, with a Q4 2026 release date.

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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