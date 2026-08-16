Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, iron studios, marvel

New Avengers: Doomsday Legacy Replica Doctor Doom Statue Revealed

Clear some shelf space — Iron Studios' new Legacy Replica 1/4-scale Doctor Doom statue from Avengers: Doomsday is now available for pre-order.

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a massive Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Legacy Replica statue ahead of the MCU villain’s debut.

The 1/4 scale Doctor Doom statue stands 26.7 inches tall and features Marvel Studios-inspired detail and realism.

Collectors can swap between crossed arms or mystical power poses, with Doom displayed atop a sculpted Sentinel hand.

Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom from Iron Studios is up for pre-order now, priced at $1,299.99 through its online store.

A new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us as we prepare for Avengers: Doomsday. This new Avengers film will showcase the collapse of the multiverse, with three worlds on the verge of colliding. This will bring together the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men in a truly climactic way. The film will also introduce a legendary Marvel Comics villain, and Doctor Doom is ready to make his mark on the multiverse. To prepare for such a legendary event, Iron Studios has unveiled a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday 1/4 scale Legacy Replica of the mighty Doctor Doom.

Coming in at a whopping 26.7 inches tall, this new Legacy Replica showcases Marvel Studios' version of Doctor Doom and includes two swappable arms, allowing collectors to display him in a crossed-arm pose or showcase his mystical abilities. Unlike the comic book version, this iteration of Victor von Doom features a more realistic depiction of the character, which Iron Studios has captured beautifully. Doctor Doom is displayed on an impressively sculpted Sentinel hand, making this a powerful addition to any Marvel Comics collection. The new Doctor Doom Legacy Replica 1/4 scale Avengers: Doomsday statue is already available for pre-order through the Iron Studios online store for a mighty $1,299.99.

Iron Studios – Avengers: Doomsday: Doctor Doom Legacy Replica

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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