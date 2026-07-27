Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Shang-Chi Figure Announced

Hasbro revealed a new Marvel Legends Shang-Chi figure tied to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday — pre-orders start July 27 on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Shang-Chi figure, expanding the first wave tied to the MCU epic.

The new Shang-Chi release features a photo-real likeness, updated sculpted costume details, and premium articulation.

Accessories include interchangeable hands and Ten Rings power effects, bringing Avengers: Doomsday action to shelves.

Preorders open July 27 at 1 PM ET for $27.99 through Hasbro Pulse and retailers, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

The Multiverse is on the brink of collapse, and it is up to an iconic roster of heroes to save not only their own worlds but reality itself. Arriving in December 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest films in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Alongside returning heroes like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, newer fan favorites such as Shang-Chi will also answer the call. Hasbro has officially revealed another addition to its first wave of Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends figures, with Shang-Chi joining the fight in an all-new release.

This updated figure gives the Master of Kung Fu a long-awaited upgrade, featuring a photo-real likeness, newly sculpted textured costume details, interchangeable hands, and a unique effect piece representing the mystical Ten Rings. It's exciting to see Shang-Chi included in the Avengers: Doomsday lineup, further connecting the Multiverse Saga as Marvel's biggest heroes assemble for one epic crossover event. The new figure captures the character's cinematic appearance while delivering the articulation and accessories collectors expect from the Marvel Legends line. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Shang-Chi figure begin today, July 27, at 1:00 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release scheduled.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY SHANG-CHI

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026) With the powerful Ten Rings around his arms, Shang-Chi may be the only hero powerful enough to stop the threat the Avengers face. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Shang-Chi action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Shang-Chi figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including 4 alternate hands and 2 Ten Rings power effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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