Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged:

New Avengers Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch & Vision 2-Pack Revealed

Hasbro has unveiled a new Marvel Legends two-pack featuring Vision and Scarlet Witch from the Avengers: The Crossing era, available for pre-order July 30 on Hasbro Pulse for $55.99 and shipping Fall 2026.

Hasbro recently unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the late-'90s Avengers: The Crossing storyline, and now the team is growing once again. The first two-pack featured updated versions of Quicksilver and Black Widow. Now the next set brings together one of Marvel's most iconic couples: Vision and Scarlet Witch. Vision features his classic green-and-yellow color scheme along with an all-new sculpted cape inspired by the exaggerated comic book style of the 1990s.

Scarlet Witch also receives an all-new costume, updated head sculpt, and several magical effect accessories. If Hasbro continues this lineup, it's easy to imagine future two-packs featuring '90s versions of Hawkeye and Thor, which would make fantastic additions to the collection. The Avengers: The Crossing Vision & Scarlet Witch Two-Pack goes up for pre-order on July 30 at 1:00 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and participating fan-channel retailers for $55.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VISION & SCARLET WITCH

"The Vision and Scarlet Witch reunite at Avengers Mansion with new looks and new feelings to usher in the next era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes who must confront a betrayal from one of their own in Avengers: The Crossing. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Vision & Scarlet Witch set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Avengers: The Crossing era of Avengers comics."

"The figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 2 alternate hands for each character and 3 hex magic effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Avengers comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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