Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman: Noel 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back with another Batman replica cowl — a 1:3-scale cowl replica from Batman: Noel, joining its line of Batman replica cowls.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman: Noel 1:3 scale cowl replica, keeping its DC Multiverse collectibles line going.

The Batman replica cowl is inspired by the acclaimed Batman: Noel graphic novel and stands about 7 inches tall.

Designed for display, the Batman: Noel cowl includes a stand and joins McFarlane’s growing DC Direct replica cowl lineup.

Batman collectors can pre-order the Batman: Noel 1:3 scale cowl replica now for $17.99 ahead of its September 2026 release.

It will be a sad day when McFarlane passes the torch of the DC Comics license to Mattel. Over the past few years, McFarlane has given collectors an impressive array of collectibles, from action figures and statues to miniature replicas. Their recent collection of Batman replica cowls has been a very fun treat, bringing iconic masks and costumes to life for fans. It looks like McFarlane still has a few aces up his sleeve, as they have unveiled their newest 1:3-scale cowl replica, showcasing the mask from the hit DC Comics story Batman: Noel.

This holiday story showcases the Dark Knight as he comes face-to-face with his past, present, and future while taking on some of his villains and trying to save Gotham. McFarlane now brings this unique cowl to life with impressive detail, and it comes in at 7 inches tall. These plastic replica masks feature a display stand, making them perfect for any DC Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live for $17.99 on the McFarlane Toy Store, with an expected September 2026 release.

Batman Cowl (Batman: Noel) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"#1 New York Times Bestseller Inspired by Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol, BATMAN: NOEL features different interpretations of the Dark Knight, along with his enemies and allies, in different eras. Along the way, Batman must come to terms with his past, present and future as he battles villains from the campy 1960s to dark and brooding menaces of today, while exploring what it means to be the hero that he is. Members of Batman's supporting cast enact roles analogous to those from A Christmas Carol, with Robin, Catwoman, Superman, The Joker and more playing roles that will be familiar to anyone who knows Dickens' original holiday tale."

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on the BATMAN: NOEL.

Stands approximately 7in tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

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