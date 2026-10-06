Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

New Batman Returns Batmobile & Duck Set Coming Soon from LEGO

Recreate the action of Gotham City with the new Batman Returns set from LEGO featuring the Batmobile & Duckmobile vehicles

When Tim Burton's Batman Returns arrived in 1992, it delivered a Gotham City that felt stranger, darker, and more theatrical than almost anything that had come before it. Now, LEGO is bringing the events of Batman Returns to life with a brand new Batmobile and Duckmobile set. The 672-piece set brings together two of the film's most memorable vehicles: Batman's sleek Batmobile and The Penguin's wonderfully bizarre Duck, in glorious brick-built detail.

The Batmobile can transform into its Batmissile configuration, recreating one of the movie's most memorable sequences. Penguin's Duck, on the other hand, features movable wings and a head that adds some personality to this wacky bird. The new LEGO Batman and The Penguin minifigures are included here and will also fit perfectly with the popular 1989 Batcave set. Pre-orders for the Batman Returns Batmobile & Duck set are not allowed live yet, but they said it is expected to drop on January 1, 2027, for $59.99.

LEGO Unveils New Batman Returns Batmobile & Duck Set

"Recreate high speed chases scenes from the fan favorite film BATMAN RETURNS™ with this LEGO® DC Batmobile™ & Duck collectible car building set. Create riveting displays with 2 minifigures. Place Batman™ in the Batmobile, pose the Duck-mobile's wings and head, then stand The Penguin™ alongside it with umbrella in hand. Team up with friends and family with Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app, where everyone has fun assembling part of the set using their own devices."



"Give this model kitas an exciting birthday or holiday gift to boys and girls ages 9 and up who love a challenging build and imaginative role playing. Set contains 672 pieces. Digital unlockable features: Redeem the Golden Red Brick to add a gold effect to your characters and vehicles in the video game LEGO Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight."

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