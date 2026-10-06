Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego
New Batman Returns Batmobile & Duck Set Coming Soon from LEGO
Recreate the action of Gotham City with the new Batman Returns set from LEGO featuring the Batmobile & Duckmobile vehicles
When Tim Burton's Batman Returns arrived in 1992, it delivered a Gotham City that felt stranger, darker, and more theatrical than almost anything that had come before it. Now, LEGO is bringing the events of Batman Returns to life with a brand new Batmobile and Duckmobile set. The 672-piece set brings together two of the film's most memorable vehicles: Batman's sleek Batmobile and The Penguin's wonderfully bizarre Duck, in glorious brick-built detail.
The Batmobile can transform into its Batmissile configuration, recreating one of the movie's most memorable sequences. Penguin's Duck, on the other hand, features movable wings and a head that adds some personality to this wacky bird. The new LEGO Batman and The Penguin minifigures are included here and will also fit perfectly with the popular 1989 Batcave set. Pre-orders for the Batman Returns Batmobile & Duck set are not allowed live yet, but they said it is expected to drop on January 1, 2027, for $59.99.