Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman Returns Unmasked Batman Figure Debuts from McFarlane

A new wave of DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures is on the way from McFarlane Toys, including Batman Unmasked — featuring Michael Keaton’s return as the Dark Knight.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Batman Returns Unmasked Batman Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure inspired by Michael Keaton.

The 7-inch Batman figure features Ultra Articulation, an unmasked portrait, and gear like a grapnel launcher and Batarang.

Batman Returns remains a standout DC film, making this unmasked Batman release a strong pick for movie collectors.

Priced at $34.99, Batman Unmasked ships in November 2026 and joins Batman Returns Deluxe figures like Penguin and Batgirl.

A new wave of DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures is on the way from McFarlane Toys. This marks some of the last figures to arrive as the DC license switches from McFarlane to Mattel. McFarlane Toys returns to Gotham City with Batman Unmasked, inspired by Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns. Michael Keaton returns as the Dark Knight in this cinematic collectible, capturing one of his most iconic Batman appearances. This 7-inch-scale figure features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts, giving collectors plenty of posing options. Accessories include a broken cowl, grapnel launcher, Batarang, two extra hands, and a display base.

Keaton's return to the cowl remains a fan-favorite moment in DC movie history, and Batman Returns continues to stand out as one of the best Caped Crusader films. The unmasked portrait adds a more personal touch; this release should catch the attention of collectors building a shelf dedicated to Batman's cinematic legacy. The figure also comes with a collectible art card featuring character artwork and updated shiny packaging. Batman Unmasked is priced at $34.99, with shipping estimated for November 2026. Collectors can find the figure at the official McFarlane Toys Store, and it will be released alongside the Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures of The Penguin and Batgirl.

Batman Unmasked (Batman Returns) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"The sequel to "Batman" pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the Batman Returns feature film.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes broken mask, grapnel launcher, batarang, 2 extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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