Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman (World's Finest) Figure Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Prepare for a Crisis on Infinite Earths as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Multiverse figures including even more Batman from the multiverse

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands the DC Multiverse with a new Batman figure inspired by Neal Adams and World’s Finest comics.

The 7-inch Batman captures his Silver Age look with cel-shaded details, extra hands, a Batarang, and a display base.

Neal Adams helped redefine Batman in the late 1960s and 1970s, steering the Dark Knight back to darker stories.

Batman (Neal Adams) is up for pre-order now at $26.99 through McFarlane Toys Store ahead of an August 2026 release.

The DC Multiverse might be ending soon, but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys, as they have unveiled even more DC Multiverse figures. It looks like Batman is back with a nice variety of new seven-inch-scale figures to add to your collection before Crisis on Infinite Earths. This time, McFarlane Toys is traveling through Batman's history with iconic versions from across DC Comics, including his time with Neal Adams. Neal Adams was one of the artists who helped redefine the Dark Knight in the late 1960s and early 1970s, stepping away from the campy 1966 TV series.

The Dark Knight would then return for focused and more dramatic stories, including his time teaming up with Superman in World's Finest. Now, McFarlane is bringing the Neal Adams Batman to life with an impressive figure that directly captures his Silver Age design. Batman will have cel-shaded elements on his cowl and pants, and it comes with a wired fabric cape. As for accessories, the usual items are included here, with a Batarang, display base, and collectible art card. Pre-orders for the Neal Adams Batman are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with a late August 2026 release.

Batman (Neal Adams) (World's Finest)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY's CRIME ALLEY™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, THE DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include extra hands, batarang and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures!

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