Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Bebop Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Figure Revealed

A new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ figures is on the way from Super7 inspired by the 1987 animated series

Article Summary Super7 reveals a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Bebop figure inspired by the classic 1987 animated series.

The 4-inch TMNT Bebop figure features nine points of articulation and includes his signature mohawk, glasses, and warthog look.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors can pair Bebop with Rocksteady, Leonardo, and Michelangelo in ReAction+ Wave 02.

Super7’s TMNT ReAction+ Wave 02 Bebop includes drill and trash can lid accessories and is up for pre-order at $25 now.

Shredder's favorite mutant troublemaker is getting ready to cause some chaos on collector shelves, as Bebop joins Super7's latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ lineup. This classic Foot Clan henchman gets the retro treatment, bringing his memorable look from the 1987 animated series into a compact, collector-friendly figure. Bebop is instantly recognizable with his signature mohawk, glasses, and mutant warthog appearance, all captured in Super7's vintage-inspired style. The figure is designed at a 4-inch scale and features nine points of articulation, giving this usually destructive duo member plenty of movement for display and action poses.

This ReAction+ format also gives Bebop that nostalgic action-figure aesthetic, making him feel like a character who could have jumped straight off a vintage toy shelf. His colorful design and classic cartoon appearance should make him stand out whether he is displayed alongside the Turtles or paired up with his partner in crime, Rocksteady. Bebop is part of Super7's second Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ wave, joining Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Rocksteady. With both Bebop and Rocksteady finally getting their own figures in this wave, collectors can bring the iconic villainous duo together for their next scheme against the Turtles. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Bebop figure is currently available for pre-order from Super7 for $25, with estimated shipping listed for October.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Bebop

"Well, well. Look who's here. (Snort!) Catch Bepob as a ReAction+ Figure! This retro-style 4" scale poseable action figure has 9 points of articulation, and is rendered to every incriminating detail, including the mohawk and glasses. This collectible comes with a drill and trash can lid accessories, to cause massive destruction at Shredder's command. Inspired by the 1987 animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle series, this mutant warthog is ready to sniff out the Turtles in your collection. Assemble your lean mean green fearsome fighting team to take on this Bebop ReAction+ Figure."

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