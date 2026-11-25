Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

New Blokees Transformers Wheels Wave Arrives with Spark of Legacy

Blokees expands its Transformers Wheels collection with C05 Spark of Legacy, a new 1:64 scale blind-box model kit series

Article Summary Blokees launches Transformers Wheels C05 Spark of Legacy, a new 1:64 scale blind-box model kit series.

The lineup includes Optimus Prime, Hot Rod, SG Ultra Magnus, Sky Lynx, Bonecrusher, Long Haul, and more.

Each Transformers vehicle kit features 14–27 pieces, tool-free assembly, detailed sculpts, and mix-and-match parts.

Chase editions include Titanium, Radiant, and Hologram variants, with 12-box sets priced at $41.88.

The Transformers are rolling out once again as Blokees continues to expand its growing Wheels collection with a brand new C05 Spark of Legacy series! Inspired by the legendary vehicles from the Transformers universe, this latest assortment brings together familiar faces from both the Autobots and the Decepticons. Since their debut in 1984, Transformers have become one of the most recognizable franchises in pop culture. Blokees has been continuing that legacy with some incredible model kits showcasing bots and their vehicle modes, like the Blokees Wheels line, which now continues with Spark of Legacy.

Characters and vehicles you can collect in Transformers Wheels: Spark of Legacy include:

Optimus Prime

Hot Rod

SG Ultra Magnus

Sky Lynx Shuttle

Sky Lynx Transport

Ruckus

Long Haul

Bonecrusher

Skids

Hoist

Trailbreaker

Crankcase

Beachcomber

Each surprise box features a 1:64 scale Transformers vehicle model kit with 14–27 pieces, depending on the design. The collection features detailed vehicle sculpts, easy tool-free assembly, and interchangeable components for some creative mix-and-match possibilities. There are even special chase editions to hunt down, including Titanium, Radiant, and Hologram variants. A complete set includes 12 individual boxes, no duplicate styles, and a guaranteed chase edition! Special chase editions consist of Optimus Prime (Titanium Edition), Hot Rod (Titanium Edition), SG Ultra Magnus (Radiant Edition), and Hot Rod (Hologram Edition). The Blokees Wheels Transformers C05 Spark of Legacy collection is available now at the Blokees Store, with a complete set of 12 blind boxes priced at $41.88

Blokees Wheels | Transformers C05 Spark of Legacy

Officially Licensed

1:64 Scale Design

Refined Details

Glitter Driver in Chase Versions

Tool-Free Assembly

"Explore the Transformers universe with Blokees Wheels Spark of Legacy! Featuring classic Transformers vehicles, detailed designs, and special chase versions, this collection brings a new dimension to Transformers collecting. Featuring intricate details and an enjoyable assembly experience, select styles incorporate SOLIDEX™ high-density materials. Find your favorite ride and expand your collection!"

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