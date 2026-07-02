Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Bride of Frankenstein-style Star Wars Togruta Figure Coming Soon

Hasbro is preparing a new wave of Halloween-themed Star Wars: The Black Series figures, including a Bride of Frankenstein-style Togruta.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars The Black Series Halloween Edition figure with a spooky Togruta monster makeover.

The classic horror-inspired design channels Bride of Frankenstein with eerie eyes, bandages, and a flowing gown.

This Star Wars collectible includes an electro staff, an undead porg companion, and full articulation for posing.

Expected for September 2026 at $27.99, the Halloween Edition release expands Hasbro’s seasonal Star Wars line.

Get ready for tricks and treats as Hasbro prepares a brand-new wave of Halloween-themed figures for its ongoing Star Wars: The Black Series collection. Over the past few years, the line has delivered seasonal releases timed for Halloween, featuring spooky reimagining such as skeleton Clone Troopers, werewolf Wookiees, and true Dathomir witches. Now the series takes a more classic monster-inspired turn with a Togruta character reimagined in a Bride of Frankenstein-style deco.

This new figure features the iconic alien redesigned with a classic undead aesthetic, including mismatched eye detailing, black-and-white/tan dreadlock coloring, and bandaged arms beneath a flowing white gown. The character is also accompanied by an undead porg companion for added seasonal flair. Accessories include an electro staff, and the figure features full articulation to support dynamic posing, making it a standout addition to any Star Wars Halloween collection. Pre-orders have not yet gone live, but the figure is expected to be available in September 2026, priced at $27.99.

Star Wars: The Black Series (Halloween Edition) – Togruta

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like a Togruta with Halloween-inspired design and deco. Pose out your figure with the included staff and porg accessory."

"Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring fun Halloween-inspired colors and graphics. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more holiday THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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