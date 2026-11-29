Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: batgirl, dc comics

New DC Comics Cassandra Cain Batgirl MAFEX Figure Coming Soon

Medicom Toy expands its DC Comics MAFEX lineup with a new Cassandra Cain Batgirl figure inspired by Batman: No Man's Land.

Article Summary Medicom Toy adds DC Comics Batgirl to MAFEX with a Cassandra Cain figure inspired by Batman: No Man’s Land.

The 6-inch DC Comics collectible features Cassandra’s black batsuit, yellow emblem, utility belt, and stitched cowl.

Accessories include three head sculpts, interchangeable hands, silver and black Batarangs, plus a grappling hook.

DC Comics fans can pre-order the MAFEX No.339 Cassandra Cain Batgirl now for $124.99, ahead of a December 2027 release.

Welcome to No Man's Land, where Gotham City has become a dangerous wasteland and a new hero is ready to take up the Batgirl mantle! Medicom Toy continues to expand its DC Comics MAFEX lineup with a brand new release featuring Cassandra Cain. Inspired by her appearance in Batman: No Man's Land, Gotham City has been left in ruins after a cataclysmic earthquake. Criminals and gangs fighting for control, the Bat-Family needed new allies to help protect what remained of the city. Trained from childhood by assassins, Cassandra Cain answers that call, and now she faithfully comes to life with a new DC Comics MAFEX figure.

Standing at roughly 6 inches tall, Batgirl leaps right off the DC pages of Batman: No Man's Land in impressive detail. Cassandra features a skin-tight black batsuit with a yellow utility belt and a yellow bat symbol. She does come with three interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, two silver Batarangs, two black Batarangs, and a grappling hook. This hero showcases a uniquely stitched-together cowl and a wired fabric for some impressive aerial posing. The Batman: No Man's Land MAFEX No.339 Batgirl (Cassandra Cain Ver.) figure is now available for pre-order at BigBadToyStore for $124.99, with an expected December 2027 arrival.

Batman: No Man's Land MAFEX Batgirl (Cassandra Cain Ver.)

"The devastation of the "Cataclysm" earthquake has turned Gotham City into a quarantine zone: no one enters and no one leaves. In the midst of the chaos, the Bat Family has turned to a newcomer to take up the mantle of Batgirl: Cassandra Cain is finally here!"

"The next entry up in the fan favorite MAFEX line, this outstanding figure depicts the young crime fighter decked out in her new Batgirl regalia, complete with her signature Batarangs and grappling hook that she utilizes in taking down the worst of the worst that roam the streets of the city. Trained by both the League of Assassins and the Bat Family, this fantastic figure from Medicom Toy is ready to join your roster of crime fighters!"

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