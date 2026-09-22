Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Page Punchers: Batman #1 Figure Revealed by McFarlane

The DC Multiverse is not ending just yet, as McFarlane Toys is back with even more DC Comics figures including Batman #1

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new DC Page Punchers Batman #1 figure, keeping classic Batman comics action figures coming.

The Batman #1 release reuses the Silver Age sculpt with updated blue-and-black colors and reduced cel-shading.

This Batman Page Punchers figure includes a Batman #1 reprint comic, Batarang, extra hands, art card, and base.

Batman collectors can pre-order the 7-inch figure now for $27.99 from McFarlane Toy Store ahead of September 2026.

A new wave of DC Comics Page Punchers action figures is on the way from McFarlane Toys. This new wave is bringing some iconic versions of Batman and his Robins to life, allowing collectors to build up their Bat-Family before the DC Multiverse ends. A new Batman #1 figure is here, seemingly bringing back their previous Silver Age Batman figure. This sculpt of this Caped Crusader was used for the Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound Silver Age DC Multiverse figure, but will now have new packaging, as well as an updated color scheme.

For this release, some of the cel-shaded deco has been removed, and he now features a new blue-and-black cape to capture his appearance in DC Comics' Batman #1. Since this is a Page Punchers release, a reprint copy of Batman #1 will also be included. As for accessories, the Dark Knight will come with a Batarang, a variety of swappable hands, a collectible art card, and a simplistic display base. Pre-orders for this new DC Page Punchers Batman #1 figure are already live on the McFarlane Toy Store for $27.99, with a September 2026 release.

DC Page Punchers (Batman #1) 7" Figure w/Comic

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

The Dark Knight is based on his look from the BATMAN #1 comic.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes batarang, 4 extra hands, art card and base.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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