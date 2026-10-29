Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Page Punchers: The New Batman Adventures Figure Revealed

More The New Batman Adventures figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys as new DC Page Punchers releases arrive soon.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new Batman Page Punchers figure inspired by The New Batman Adventures before the DC license ends.

The 6-inch Batman figure features the animated black, yellow, and blue Batsuit with 22 points of articulation.

Batman includes Gotham Adventures #31, an animation cel, extra hands, grapnel launchers, a Batarang, and display base.

Preorders for the new Batman Page Punchers release are live now for $39.74, with the McFarlane figure due in November 2026.

McFarlane Toys still has a few DC Comics figures up its sleeve as the company prepares to lose the license at the end of the year. It appears that some brand-new DC Page Punchers figures are on the way, bringing us some iconic characters from The New Batman Adventures. Following the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Timm and his hit creative team returned to Gotham City for The New Batman Adventures in 1997. This series featured redesigned characters and a darker visual style, continuing Batman's adventures. The Dark Knight is now back for one more DC Page Punchers figure from McFarlane Toys Standing 6 inches tall, Batman is suited up in his iconic black, yellow, and blue Batsuit. He comes with a copy of Batman: Gotham Adventures #31, as well as a special-edition animation cel. As for accessories, McFarlane Toys has included several interchangeable hands, two grapnel launchers, a Batarang, and a display base. This could be one of the final DC Page Punchers figures to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and preorders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $39.74, with an expected release in November 2026.

DC Page Punchers: The New Batman Adventures

"Bruce Wayne was the Batman, a tireless and cold vigilante with genius intellect and impeccable martial arts skills striving to make Gotham City a better place after losing his parents to petty crime. THE DARK KNIGHT is based on his look from The New Batman Adventures."

Incredibly detailed 6in scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 6 extra hands, 2 grapnel launches, batarang, animation cel, art card and display base.

Also includes a reprint comic book of BATMAN GOTHAM ADVENTURES #31.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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