Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys
New DC Page Punchers: The New Batman Adventures Figure Revealed
More The New Batman Adventures figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys as new DC Page Punchers releases arrive soon.
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys reveals a new Batman Page Punchers figure inspired by The New Batman Adventures before the DC license ends.
- The 6-inch Batman figure features the animated black, yellow, and blue Batsuit with 22 points of articulation.
- Batman includes Gotham Adventures #31, an animation cel, extra hands, grapnel launchers, a Batarang, and display base.
- Preorders for the new Batman Page Punchers release are live now for $39.74, with the McFarlane figure due in November 2026.
McFarlane Toys still has a few DC Comics figures up its sleeve as the company prepares to lose the license at the end of the year. It appears that some brand-new DC Page Punchers figures are on the way, bringing us some iconic characters from The New Batman Adventures. Following the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Timm and his hit creative team returned to Gotham City for The New Batman Adventures in 1997. This series featured redesigned characters and a darker visual style, continuing Batman's adventures. The Dark Knight is now back for one more DC Page Punchers figure from McFarlane Toys
Standing 6 inches tall, Batman is suited up in his iconic black, yellow, and blue Batsuit. He comes with a copy of Batman: Gotham Adventures #31, as well as a special-edition animation cel. As for accessories, McFarlane Toys has included several interchangeable hands, two grapnel launchers, a Batarang, and a display base. This could be one of the final DC Page Punchers figures to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and preorders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $39.74, with an expected release in November 2026.
DC Page Punchers: The New Batman Adventures
"Bruce Wayne was the Batman, a tireless and cold vigilante with genius intellect and impeccable martial arts skills striving to make Gotham City a better place after losing his parents to petty crime. THE DARK KNIGHT is based on his look from The New Batman Adventures."
- Incredibly detailed 6in scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.
- Accessories include 6 extra hands, 2 grapnel launches, batarang, animation cel, art card and display base.
- Also includes a reprint comic book of BATMAN GOTHAM ADVENTURES #31.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.