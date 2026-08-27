Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, superman

New Death of Superman (Battle Damaged) MAFEX Figure Revealed

A new set of MAFEX figures is on the way from Medicom including the arrival of Superman (Battle Damaged) from Death of Superman

Article Summary Medicom reveals a new Superman Battle Damaged MAFEX figure inspired by DC Comics' iconic Death of Superman showdown.

The collectible Superman figure includes three swappable heads, extra hands, heat vision, and a rocky display base.

Battle-torn suit details and bold comic-inspired colors capture Superman in his brutal clash with Doomsday.

Superman Death of Superman MAFEX pre-orders are live now for $124, with the DC figure set for August 2027.

Back in 1992, DC Comics fans were greeted by a legendary storyline as Superman took on the fury of Doomsday. Doomsday is an unstoppable monster with one mission: to destroy Superman, leading to an all-out fight across the United States. Eventually, the two come to blows in Metropolis, leading to the devastating DC Comics storyline The Death of Superman. Now, collectors can relive the events of The Death of Superman with a brand-new figure, as Medicom unveils its latest DC Comics MAFEX figure.

This figure depicts a battle-damaged Man of Steel and comes with three swappable heads, a variety of hands, a heat-vision effect, and a themed rocky diorama display base. A lot of features with the Man of Steel, from bright colors, fun accessories, and a bloody/ torn outfit that show how intense this fight is. This new Death of Superman Battle Damaged MAFEX figure will be a great addition to any growing DC Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live for $124, with an August 2027 release. Please also be sure to pre-order the companion Doomsday MAFEX figure as well to capture this legendary DC Comics battle truly.

Death of Superman MAFEX No.324 (Battle Damaged Ver.)

"Medicom Toy has traveled to the war-torn streets of Metropolis to find their next entry in the MAFEX line of premium action figures and have found a true champion! Emerging from the rubble is none other than the Last Son of Krypton himself, Superman! Inspired by his final battle in the legendary Death of Superman run of comics, this awesome action figure captures Superman in the midst of a brutal fight with the monstrous Doomsday, with heavy damaged depicted covering his entire body."

"Designed to live up to the mantle of the Man of Steel, this brilliant figure was engineered to include the trademark articulation, detailing and coloring that the MAFEX line is known for in stunning fashion! With the included accessories including the iconic Death of Superman diorama display, you can re-enact the last and desperate battle between two unstoppable forces!"

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