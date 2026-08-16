Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Deluxe Theatrical Edition The Batman Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand-new Deluxe Theatrical Edition Batman figure for the DC Multiverse, bringing Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight to life.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure inspired by Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

This DC Multiverse Batman adds a wired fabric cape, interchangeable hands, and an unmasked Bruce Wayne head.

Accessories include a Batarang, grapnel launcher, art card, and 22-point Ultra Articulation for dynamic Batman poses.

Batman Deluxe Theatrical Edition pre-orders are live now for $34.99 ahead of a late-August 2026 release.

The Batman is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand-new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure based on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. There have been many DC Multiverse figures based on The Batman, but McFarlane is back with what could be the ultimate version for collectors. Unlike previous versions, this new figure comes with a fabric-wired cape, a variety of interchangeable hands, and an unmasked head sculpt.

The head sculpt is particularly interesting and does not capture Robert Pattinson's likeness up close. However, the cowl itself is nicely crafted, and the figure comes with several additional accessories, including multiple hands, a Batarang, and a grapnel launcher. If you need a version of The Batman with a fabric cape and do not own the cinematic Batman six-pack collection, this is a great way to bring the figure home before McFarlane's DC Comics license ends. Pre-orders are already live for the Batman Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure for $34.99, with an expected late-August 2026 release.

The Batman 7" Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"The Batman™ is two years into his role as Gotham's embodiment of vengeance – a nocturnal vigilante who strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. A reclusive scion of Gotham's richest family questioning his family's legacy, The World's Greatest Detective™ stalks the streets at night employing a lethal combination of mental mastery, physical strength and expert technology on his journey to becoming the City's symbol of hope."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman as featured in The Batman movie

Accessories include extra head, grapnel, extra hands and batarang

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures!

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