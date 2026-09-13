Posted in: Collectibles, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Dinobot Island Part 1 Transformers Takara Tomy Set Revealed

Get ready for imports: Hasbro Pulse has listed the Transformers Takara Tomy "Dinobot Island, Part One" set, featuring the return of Grimlock.

Article Summary Transformers Takara Tomy Dinobot Island Part 1 brings Grimlock and Ratchet together in a new Dramatic Capture set.

Grimlock features metallic paint and converts to T. rex mode, while Ratchet shifts into ambulance mode with updated deco.

Transformers collectors get Grimlock’s sword, Ratchet blasters, and flame effects for iconic animated display scenes.

Pre-orders are live at Hasbro Pulse for $114.99 through October 1, with the Transformers import set due in April 2027.

Return to the events of the Transformers Animated series with a brand-new Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series release. Inspired by the episode "Dinobot Island, Part One," Grimlock and Ratchet are together again. Grimlock is the leader of the Dinobot team, while the Autobot medic and mechanic known as Ratchet helped create him. Grimlock will stand 9.8 inches tall and can convert into his iconic T. rex mode with a new metallic paint deco. Ratchet will come in at 5.7 inches tall and can convert into his signature ambulance mode, featuring updated deco.

A nice variety of accessories is included with the set, including Grimlock's sword, blasters for Ratchet, and some nice flame effects to showcase one of Grimlock's iconic fire-breathing scenes. As this is a Transformers Takara Tomy release, these two will come in original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. Pre-orders for the Transformers Dinobot Island Part One Dramatic Capture Series set are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $114.99. This special import release is a timed event, and pre-orders are set to close on October 1, 2026. Be sure to get your pre-orders in while you can, as this set is expected to release in April 2027.

Transformers Takara Tomy – Dinobot Island Part 1

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

This authentic Takara Tomy Transformers figure set includes a Grimlock figure and a Ratchet figure, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

Grimlock converts from robot mode to Tyrannosaurus mode and features metallic paint applications.

Ratchet converts from robot mode to ambulance mode, with added paint detailing for a more authentic vehicle appearance.

Includes a sword accessory for Grimlock, blaster accessories for both figures, and flame-effect parts that recreate Grimlock's iconic flame-breathing scenes.

Both figures have screen-inspired deco and design details, and are highly articulated for posing and display.

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