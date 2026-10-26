Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: cinderella, disney

New Disney Cinderella Doll Celebrates 55 Years of Walt Disney World

Disney celebrates 55 years of Walt Disney World with a 16-inch Cinderella Limited Edition Doll inspired by the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel.

Article Summary Disney marks 55 years of Walt Disney World with a Cinderella limited edition doll inspired by Magic Kingdom charm.

The 16-inch Cinderella doll dazzles in a carousel-inspired gown with gold embroidery, gems, and horse details.

Collectors get a poseable Cinderella with display stand, anniversary window-box packaging, and verification certificate.

Limited to 5,000 worldwide, the Walt Disney World 55th anniversary Cinderella doll is available for $149.99.

Disney is celebrating 55 years of Walt Disney World with a stunning new Cinderella Limited Edition Doll. Inspired by the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel attraction at Magic Kingdom, this 16-inch collectible gives the Disney Princess a dazzling new look. Cinderella features an elaborate ballgown decorated with golden and metallic lavender embroidery, gemstone details, and carousel horse designs along the skirt. She also includes golden jewelry, a satin headband, finely styled hair, and rooted eyelashes.

The fully poseable Cinderella doll comes with a display stand and special anniversary window-box packaging. Limited to just 5,000 pieces worldwide, this collectible celebrates Walt Disney World, which first opened its gates on October 1, 1971. A Certificate of Verification is also included, making this a special release for Disney Parks collectors. The Cinderella Limited Edition Doll is priced at $149.99 through the Disney Store. Be sure to keep your eyes open for other limited edition dolls on the Disney Store, like The Little Mermaid's Ariel and Aladdin's Jasmine.

Cinderella Doll – Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary

"The Walt Disney World Resort opened its gates in 1971, as Cinderella Castle welcomed guests to a Fantasyland where dreams come true! Celebrate the timeless appeal of our Magic Kingdom with this limited edition Cinderella doll created in honor of the resort's 55th Anniversary. Cinderella and her dazzling dress – designed by Disney artists – draw inspiration from the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel attraction in the castle forecourt. Adorned with intricate golden embroidery, elaborate monograms and faceted gems, her gown is as mesmerizing as a starlit midnight evening!"

Limited Edition of 5,000 Worldwide

Includes Certificate of Verification

Presented in "Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary" window display packaging with golden foil decoration and ribbon ties

Inspired by Walt Disney's Cinderella (1950)

Celebrating the 55th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, first opened to the public on October 1, 1971

Part of the Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Collection

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