Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, the little mermaid

New Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Designer Collection Doll Revealed

Disney’s Ariel Limited Edition Doll features a stunning jellyfish-inspired gown, detailed accessories, and is limited to just 3,790 pieces worldwide.

Article Summary Disney’s The Little Mermaid Ariel Limited Edition Doll debuts with a glamorous jellyfish-inspired designer look.

The 11.5-inch Ariel doll features sequins, metallic accents, golden chains, rooted eyelashes, and a display stand.

Limited to 3,790 pieces worldwide, the Disney Designer Collection release is priced at $129.99 on Disney Store.

The Little Mermaid collectible arrives in elegant window-box packaging and is currently out of stock online.

Disney fans can bring a little magic under the sea to their collections with the new Ariel Limited Edition Doll from the Disney Designer Collection. Inspired by The Little Mermaid, this release gives the beloved Disney Princess a glamorous jellyfish-inspired makeover. The 11.5-inch doll features a shimmering ballgown decorated with sequins, metallic details, golden chains, and iridescent accents. Ariel also comes with detailed accessories, rooted eyelashes, and a display stand, making her a standout piece for Disney Princess collectors.

Limited to just 3,790 pieces worldwide, this release brings an elegant new look to the iconic mermaid. The elaborate window-box packaging also makes it a great display piece for fans who prefer keeping their dolls in the box. The Ariel Limited Edition Doll is listed at $129.99 and is still up for purchase through shopDisney. Collectors can check the official listing for updates and potential availability. On the lookout for other limited edition dolls on the Disney Store with Princess Cinderella and Jasmine from Aladdin.

Ariel Doll – The Little Mermaid – Disney Designer Collection

"From the Disney Designer Collection comes this breathtaking limited edition doll reimagining Princess Ariel from Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid. Ariel is adorned in a dramatic jellyfish-inspired gown that conjures a fantastical, fanciful vision with iridescent and metallic elements, sequins, golden chains, faceted gems, sheer mesh and organza details and shimmering "bubbles" – all in a royal presentation that will leave you speechless. Carefully designed by Disney artists, collectors will want to make Ariel a delightful part of your world."

"Cue the music. Our Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Dance Series, showcasing the magic of storytelling through movement and expression. Designed by Disney Store artists, these limited edition dolls dazzle like no other, inspiring us all to be the star of our own show. They will surely add a touch of spellbinding glamour to any dancefloor."

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