Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: ,

New Droid Factory Set Brings Holiday Cheer to the Star Wars Galaxy

Disney has debuted a new Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set that features four festive astromech droids with Christmas accessories

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Disney launches the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set with four festive astromech droids for Disney Parks fans.
  • The Star Wars holiday four-pack includes R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3 with seasonal accessories.
  • Holiday details include antlers, a top hat, wreath, star topper, and matching red-and-white scarves on each droid.
  • Priced at $59.99, the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set is available online in festive window display packaging.

Disney is bringing some festive fun to a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set. Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, this collectible four-pack gives classic astromech droids a cheerful seasonal makeover. The set includes R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3, each featuring unique holiday decorations. R5-D33R sports a pair of antlers, R6-SNO wears a top hat, R8-H23 gets a festive wreath, and R4-TR3 shines in green with a star on top.

Standing up to 3 5/8 inches tall, these fully sculpted figures arrive in window display packaging with a festive backdrop. Fans can display them as part of a holiday collection or add a little Star Wars flair to their Christmas decorations. The Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set is priced at $59.99 and is available for purchase online right now. Be sure to be on the lookout for more holiday Star Wars Droid Factory releases, including a new R/C and a single card-back Santa Droid. 

Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday 4-Pack Set

"This special set of four Star Wars figures from the Droid Factory are all in the festive spirit. R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23 and R4-TR3 are all dressed up for the holidays with various seasonal accessories. Pose the group as a merry band of carolers, add them to your Christmas village or send them on a secret mission to protect Santa from Sith operatives! It's up to you."

Magic in the details

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

  • Set includes four fully sculpted holiday droids: R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23 and R4-TR3
  • Each droid has a red and white scarf
  • R5-D33R has antlers
  • R6-SNO has a top hat and scarf
  • R8-H23 has a wreath
  • R4-TR3 is green and has a star on top
  • Presented in window display packaging with festive backdrop
  • Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.