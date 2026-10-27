Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

New Droid Factory Set Brings Holiday Cheer to the Star Wars Galaxy

Disney has debuted a new Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set that features four festive astromech droids with Christmas accessories

Article Summary Disney launches the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set with four festive astromech droids for Disney Parks fans.

The Star Wars holiday four-pack includes R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3 with seasonal accessories.

Holiday details include antlers, a top hat, wreath, star topper, and matching red-and-white scarves on each droid.

Priced at $59.99, the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set is available online in festive window display packaging.

Disney is bringing some festive fun to a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set. Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, this collectible four-pack gives classic astromech droids a cheerful seasonal makeover. The set includes R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3, each featuring unique holiday decorations. R5-D33R sports a pair of antlers, R6-SNO wears a top hat, R8-H23 gets a festive wreath, and R4-TR3 shines in green with a star on top.

Standing up to 3 5/8 inches tall, these fully sculpted figures arrive in window display packaging with a festive backdrop. Fans can display them as part of a holiday collection or add a little Star Wars flair to their Christmas decorations. The Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set is priced at $59.99 and is available for purchase online right now. Be sure to be on the lookout for more holiday Star Wars Droid Factory releases, including a new R/C and a single card-back Santa Droid.

Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday 4-Pack Set

"This special set of four Star Wars figures from the Droid Factory are all in the festive spirit. R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23 and R4-TR3 are all dressed up for the holidays with various seasonal accessories. Pose the group as a merry band of carolers, add them to your Christmas village or send them on a secret mission to protect Santa from Sith operatives! It's up to you."

Magic in the details

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Set includes four fully sculpted holiday droids: R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23 and R4-TR3

Each droid has a red and white scarf

R5-D33R has antlers

R6-SNO has a top hat and scarf

R8-H23 has a wreath

R4-TR3 is green and has a star on top

Presented in window display packaging with festive backdrop

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

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