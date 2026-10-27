Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars
New Droid Factory Set Brings Holiday Cheer to the Star Wars Galaxy
Disney has debuted a new Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set that features four festive astromech droids with Christmas accessories
Article Summary
- Disney launches the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set with four festive astromech droids for Disney Parks fans.
- The Star Wars holiday four-pack includes R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3 with seasonal accessories.
- Holiday details include antlers, a top hat, wreath, star topper, and matching red-and-white scarves on each droid.
- Priced at $59.99, the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set is available online in festive window display packaging.
Disney is bringing some festive fun to a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set. Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, this collectible four-pack gives classic astromech droids a cheerful seasonal makeover. The set includes R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23, and R4-TR3, each featuring unique holiday decorations. R5-D33R sports a pair of antlers, R6-SNO wears a top hat, R8-H23 gets a festive wreath, and R4-TR3 shines in green with a star on top.
Standing up to 3 5/8 inches tall, these fully sculpted figures arrive in window display packaging with a festive backdrop. Fans can display them as part of a holiday collection or add a little Star Wars flair to their Christmas decorations. The Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday Set is priced at $59.99 and is available for purchase online right now. Be sure to be on the lookout for more holiday Star Wars Droid Factory releases, including a new R/C and a single card-back Santa Droid.
Star Wars Droid Factory Holiday 4-Pack Set
"This special set of four Star Wars figures from the Droid Factory are all in the festive spirit. R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23 and R4-TR3 are all dressed up for the holidays with various seasonal accessories. Pose the group as a merry band of carolers, add them to your Christmas village or send them on a secret mission to protect Santa from Sith operatives! It's up to you."
Magic in the details
Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort
- Set includes four fully sculpted holiday droids: R5-D33R, R6-SNO, R8-H23 and R4-TR3
- Each droid has a red and white scarf
- R5-D33R has antlers
- R6-SNO has a top hat and scarf
- R8-H23 has a wreath
- R4-TR3 is green and has a star on top
- Presented in window display packaging with festive backdrop
- Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately