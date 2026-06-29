Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

New Dual-Ink Iconics Revealed for Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine

Get ready for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger has unveiled new details for Set 13 with Attack of the Vine

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 13, Attack of the Vine, arrives July 17 at local game stores and July 24 at major retailers.

Ravensburger revealed two new Disney Lorcana Iconic cards, both marking the return of dual-ink cards in Set 13.

Lilo & Stitch – Fun-Loving Friends and Belle & Beast – Certain as the Sun lead Attack of the Vine reveals.

Attack of the Vine expands Disney Lorcana with new franchises, fan-favorite characters, and fresh strategic depth.

Disney Lorcana has been out since August 2024 and continues to reach new heights with each new release. The release of Fabled helped elevate the game to new levels by allowing both new and longtime fans to explore the first two years of the trading card game while also introducing new rarity tiers. Ravensburger brought Epic and Iconic rarities into the spotlight, some of the rarest and most desirable cards in the entire game, even rarer than the previous Enchanted cards. These Iconic cards have sparked renewed excitement among collectors, with many fans purchasing entire booster boxes in hopes of pulling one due to their incredible artwork and rarity.

Ravensburger's next release, Set 13 Attack of the Vine, is scheduled to arrive at local game stores on July 17, 2026, followed by a wider retail release on July 24. As with previous sets, two new Iconic cards will be featured in this expansion, but with a special twist. After some time away, dual-ink cards are returning to Disney Lorcana, and this set will introduce two brand-new dual-ink Iconic cards. The first features Lilo & Stitch – Fun-Loving Friends, showcasing vibrant, poster-style artwork that highlights their playful adventures within the Attack of the Vine storyline. Ravensburger then raises the bar even further with one of the most visually stunning Iconic cards to date: Belle & Beast – Certain as the Sun, capturing their iconic ballroom dance from Beauty and the Beast in breathtaking detail.

Both cards feature exceptional artwork and are expected to become highly sought-after additions for collectors and competitive fans alike. They not only celebrate the storytelling of Disney Lorcana but also bring legendary moments from Disney films into the trading card game in a new and memorable way. Attack of the Vine continues to expand the Disney Lorcana universe with new franchises, including Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, and Up, while also revisiting fan-favorite characters in new forms. The return of dual-ink mechanics adds another exciting layer to the game's evolving strategy and appeal to collectors. Be sure to stay tuned for more announcements and reveals as we get closer to the mid-to-late July release window. You can also check out our other coverage of Attack of the Vine promos, pre-release kits, and card previews for more details on this upcoming set.

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